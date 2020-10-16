The SBI Rundown: Episode 28 (Americans Abroad, Freddy Adu's return, and more)

It was a week filled with good news, and bad news on the Americans Abroad front, as well as a week that saw Freddy Adu’s name return to the headlines, and Episode 28 covers it all.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly discuss Weston McKennie’s positive COVID-19 test, Chris Richards being sidelined by an ankle injury, Sergino Dest making the final 20 for European Golden Boy award, and Charlie Kelman’s move to Queens Park Rangers. Episode 28 also updates the Reggie Cannon-FC Dallas controversy, and the FC Dallas side of the story, which didn’t sound very convincing.

Ives and Garrett also dig into the midweek MLS action, including San Jose’s humbling of the reeling LA Galaxy, Caden Clark’s latest golazo for the New York Red Bulls, Mark McKenzie’s long-range blast, and more from Wednesday’s MLS slate.

You can watch The SBI Rundown by subscribing to the SBI YouTube channel, and you can watch Episode 28 here: