The SBI Rundown: Episode 29 (American Champions League takeover, Supporters' Shield controversy, and more)

The UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off this week and it will feature the largest contingent of Americans to ever take part, which serves as the lead topic in the latest episode of The SBI Rundown.

Co-hosts Ives Galarcep and Garrett Cleverly discuss what to expect from the Americans set to compete in Champions League, from Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch through to Sergino Dest at Barcelona.

Episode 29 also looks back at how the Americans Abroad contingent fared this past weekend, with Matt Miazga making his Anderlecht starting debut, Tim Ream playing well for Fulham and Aron Johannsson continuing to score goals. On the MLS front, the recent decision not to award the Supporters’ Shield is discussed in depth, with Garrett and Ives offering slightly different stances on the controversial topic.

Brenden Aaronson’s transfer to Red Bull Salzburg is also discussed, and Ives offers up his breakdown of New Jersey natives who made multi-million dollar moves in Europe.

The rundown looks back at the weekend’s top MLS matches, including TFC’s win over Atlanta United, the LA Galaxy’s desperately-needed win against Vancouver and LAFC’s draw with Portland, which featured a late equalizer by 16-year-old Christian Torres.

