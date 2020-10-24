This Weekend's Soccer on TV (Clasico headlines the Top 5 matches to watch)

Rivalries are the main course this weekend across the club, with some enticing battles featuring some of the most passionate foes in the sport.
FC Barcelona and Real Madrid lead the way, with the latest installment of El Clasico headlining the weekend proceedings. They face off on Saturday morning having endured some stumbles in the early part of the new season, but a win in El Clasico would help erase some of that pain, particularly for struggling Real Madrid.
Here is a quick look at the Top 5 Matches to Watch This Weekend, before the full rundown of action on TV and online streams;
Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (Saturday). El Clasico. Enough said.
- Chelsea vs. Manchester United (Saturday). Can Frank Lampard get the better of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again?
- Arsenal vs. Leicester City (Sunday). Both teams have stumbled lately, but this one should have plenty of goals.
- Aston Villa vs. Leeds (Friday). Villa is off to a dream start to the new season, but Leeds is a handful and will push the Villans to the brink.
- LAFC vs. LA Galaxy (Sunday). Sure, this match that could be lopsided, but the Galaxy’s desperation should add even more spice to this one.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV & Online
FRIDAY
2:30pm- ESPN+ – Stuttgart vs. Cologne
2:45pm – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs. Torino
3pm – Peacock – Aston Villa vs. Leeds
3pm – beIN Sports Espanol/FuboTV – Elche vs. Valencia
3pm – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs. Angers
8:30pm- ESPN+/FuboTV – Nashville SC vs. New England Revolution
8:30pm- TUDN USA/fuboTV – Puebla vs. Club Leon
SATURDAY
PREMIER LEAGUE
7:30am – Peacock – West Ham United vs. Manchester City
10am- NBCSN / FuboTV – Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
12:30pm – NBC/Telemundo/FuboTV – Manchester United vs. Chelsea
3pm – Peacock – Liverpool vs. Sheffield United
LA LIGA
10am – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
12:30pm – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Sevilla vs. Eibar
12:30pm – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Osasuna vs. Athletic Club
3pm – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis
SERIE A
9am – ESPN Deportes/FuboTV – Atalanta vs. Sampdoria
Noon – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Inter Milan
2:45pm – ESPN+ / FuboTV – Lazio vs. Bologna
BUNDESLIGA
9:30am – ESPN+ – Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
9:30am – ESPN+ – RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin
9:30am – ESPN+ – Union Berlin vs. Freiburg
9:30am – ESPN+ – Mainz vs. Borussia Moenchengladbach
12:30pm – ESPN+ Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke
LIGUE 1
3pm – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Paris Saint Germain vs. Dijon
EREDIVISIE
10:30am – ESPN+- VVV vs. Ajax
PORTUGAL
1pm- GolTV/FuboTV – Santa Clara vs. Sporting Lisbon
3:30pm – GolTV/FuboTV – Porto vs. Gil Vicente
MEXICO
6pm – ESPN Deportes/FuboTV – Queretaro vs. Necaxa
9pm – TUDN USA/Univision/FuboTV – Tigres vs. Juarez
10pm – ESPN Deportes/FuboTV – Club America vs. Atlas
10pm- FuboTV – Mazatlan vs. Monterrey
MLS
3:30pm – TUDN USA/Univision/FuboTV – Inter Miami vs. Orlando City
4pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – Atlanta United vs. D.C. United
8:30pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – NYCFC vs. Montreal Impact
8:30pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls
8:30pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – FC Cincinnati vs. Minnesota United
8:30pm – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC
8:30pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew
USL CHAMPIONSHIP
8:30pm- ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
10:30pm- ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. El Paso Locomotive
AUSTRIA
11am – FuboTV – Austrie Vienna vs. Red Bull Salzburg
SUNDAY
PREMIER LEAGUE
10am – NBCSN/FuboTV – Southampton vs. Everton
12:30pm – NBC/Telemundo/FuboTV – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United
3:15pm – Peacock – Arsenal vs. Leicester City
LA LIGA
9am – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Real Valladolid vs. Alaves
11am – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Cadiz vs. Villarreal
1:30pm- FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Granada
4pm- beIN Sports/FuboTV – Real Sociedad vs. Huesca
SERIE A
7:30am – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs. Crotone
10am- ESPN+/FuboTV – Benevento vs. Napoli
10am- ESPN+ – Parma vs. Spezia
1pm- ESPN+ Fiorentina vs. Udinese
3:45pm – ESPN+/FubTV – Juventus vs. Hellas Verona
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA
10:30am – ESPN+ – Wolfsburg vs. Arminia Bielefed
1pm- ESPN+ – Werder Bremen vs. Hoffenheim
LIGUE 1
10am – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Metz vs. Saint-Etienne
10am – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Reims
LIGA MX
2pm- TUDN USA/Univision/FuboTV – Toluca vs. Club Tijuana
7:30pm – Telemundo/FuboTV – Chivas Guadalajara vs. Cruz Azul
9pm – Fox Sports 1/FuboTV – Santos Laguna vs. San Luis
MLS
3:30pm- ABC/ESPN Deportes – LAFC vs. LA Galaxy
