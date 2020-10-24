This Weekend's Soccer on TV (Clasico headlines the Top 5 matches to watch)

Rivalries are the main course this weekend across the club, with some enticing battles featuring some of the most passionate foes in the sport.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid lead the way, with the latest installment of El Clasico headlining the weekend proceedings. They face off on Saturday morning having endured some stumbles in the early part of the new season, but a win in El Clasico would help erase some of that pain, particularly for struggling Real Madrid.

Here is a quick look at the Top 5 Matches to Watch This Weekend, before the full rundown of action on TV and online streams;

Top 5 Matches to Watch

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (Saturday). El Clasico. Enough said. Chelsea vs. Manchester United (Saturday). Can Frank Lampard get the better of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again? Arsenal vs. Leicester City (Sunday). Both teams have stumbled lately, but this one should have plenty of goals. Aston Villa vs. Leeds (Friday). Villa is off to a dream start to the new season, but Leeds is a handful and will push the Villans to the brink. LAFC vs. LA Galaxy (Sunday). Sure, this match that could be lopsided, but the Galaxy’s desperation should add even more spice to this one.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV & Online

FRIDAY

2:30pm- ESPN+ – Stuttgart vs. Cologne

2:45pm – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs. Torino

3pm – Peacock – Aston Villa vs. Leeds

3pm – beIN Sports Espanol/FuboTV – Elche vs. Valencia

3pm – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Rennes vs. Angers

8:30pm- ESPN+/FuboTV – Nashville SC vs. New England Revolution

8:30pm- TUDN USA/fuboTV – Puebla vs. Club Leon

SATURDAY

PREMIER LEAGUE

7:30am – Peacock – West Ham United vs. Manchester City

10am- NBCSN / FuboTV – Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

12:30pm – NBC/Telemundo/FuboTV – Manchester United vs. Chelsea

3pm – Peacock – Liverpool vs. Sheffield United

LA LIGA

10am – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

12:30pm – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Sevilla vs. Eibar

12:30pm – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Osasuna vs. Athletic Club

3pm – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Atletico Madrid vs. Real Betis

SERIE A

9am – ESPN Deportes/FuboTV – Atalanta vs. Sampdoria

Noon – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Inter Milan

2:45pm – ESPN+ / FuboTV – Lazio vs. Bologna

BUNDESLIGA

9:30am – ESPN+ – Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30am – ESPN+ – RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin

9:30am – ESPN+ – Union Berlin vs. Freiburg

9:30am – ESPN+ – Mainz vs. Borussia Moenchengladbach

12:30pm – ESPN+ Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke

LIGUE 1

3pm – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Paris Saint Germain vs. Dijon

EREDIVISIE

10:30am – ESPN+- VVV vs. Ajax

PORTUGAL

1pm- GolTV/FuboTV – Santa Clara vs. Sporting Lisbon

3:30pm – GolTV/FuboTV – Porto vs. Gil Vicente

MEXICO

6pm – ESPN Deportes/FuboTV – Queretaro vs. Necaxa

9pm – TUDN USA/Univision/FuboTV – Tigres vs. Juarez

10pm – ESPN Deportes/FuboTV – Club America vs. Atlas

10pm- FuboTV – Mazatlan vs. Monterrey

MLS

3:30pm – TUDN USA/Univision/FuboTV – Inter Miami vs. Orlando City

4pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – Atlanta United vs. D.C. United

8:30pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – NYCFC vs. Montreal Impact

8:30pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls

8:30pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – FC Cincinnati vs. Minnesota United

8:30pm – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC

8:30pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

8:30pm- ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

10:30pm- ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. El Paso Locomotive

AUSTRIA

11am – FuboTV – Austrie Vienna vs. Red Bull Salzburg

SUNDAY

PREMIER LEAGUE

10am – NBCSN/FuboTV – Southampton vs. Everton

12:30pm – NBC/Telemundo/FuboTV – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United

3:15pm – Peacock – Arsenal vs. Leicester City

LA LIGA

9am – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Real Valladolid vs. Alaves

11am – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Cadiz vs. Villarreal

1:30pm- FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Getafe vs. Granada

4pm- beIN Sports/FuboTV – Real Sociedad vs. Huesca

SERIE A

7:30am – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs. Crotone

10am- ESPN+/FuboTV – Benevento vs. Napoli

10am- ESPN+ – Parma vs. Spezia

1pm- ESPN+ Fiorentina vs. Udinese

3:45pm – ESPN+/FubTV – Juventus vs. Hellas Verona

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

10:30am – ESPN+ – Wolfsburg vs. Arminia Bielefed

1pm- ESPN+ – Werder Bremen vs. Hoffenheim

LIGUE 1

10am – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Metz vs. Saint-Etienne

10am – FuboTV/beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Reims

LIGA MX

2pm- TUDN USA/Univision/FuboTV – Toluca vs. Club Tijuana

7:30pm – Telemundo/FuboTV – Chivas Guadalajara vs. Cruz Azul

9pm – Fox Sports 1/FuboTV – Santos Laguna vs. San Luis

MLS

3:30pm- ABC/ESPN Deportes – LAFC vs. LA Galaxy