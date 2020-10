This Weekend's Soccer on TV (Manchester United-Arsenal headlines Top 5 Matches to Watch)

Manchester United is off to an amazing start to its UEFA Champions League campaign, with wins against Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig, but translating that success into league play has been trickier.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad will look to build on its recent romp over RB Leipzig when Manchester United plays host to Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Gunners have also had their issues in league play, while also enjoying a good run in Europe, with two wins in Europa League group play.

Here are the Top Five matches to watch this weekend, along with This Weekend’s Soccer viewing options:

This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch

Manchester United vs. Arsenal (Sunday). Two Premier League powers in dire need of a league win. Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig (Saturday). RB Leipzig puts its unbeaten record on the line against a surging Gladbach and red-hot Marcus Thuram. Liverpool vs. West Ham (Saturday). The Reds are low on centerbacks, and West Ham has been scoring in bunches. Napoli vs. Sassuolo (Sunday). Sassuolo is the surprise of the early Serie A season, but Napoli will be their first true test. Lille vs. Lyon. Lille is the last remaining unbeaten in France, but Lyon has the quality to change that.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

FRIDAY

3:30pm- ESPN+ – Schalke vs. Stuttgart

4pm – NBCSN/FuboTV – Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace

4pm- beIN Sports/FuboTV – Eibar vs. Cadiz

4:30pm – GolTV/FiuboTV – Pacos de Ferreira vs. FC Porto

9:30pm – TUDN USA/FuboTV – Necaxa vs. Toluca

11pm – Fox Sports 2/Fox Deportes/FuboTV – Tijuana vs. Pachuca

11:30pm – TUDN USA/FuboTV – Juarez vs. Queretaro

SATURDAY

ENGLAND

8:30am – Peacock – Sheffield United vs. Manchester City

11am – NBCSN/FuboTV – Burnley vs. Chelsea

1:30pm – NBC/FuboTV – Liverpool vs. West Ham United

GERMANY

10:30am – ESPN+ – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen

10:30am – ESPN+ – Cologne vs. Bayern Munich

10:30am – ESPN+ – Augsburg vs. Mainz 05

10:30am – ESPN+ – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Borussia Dortmund

1:30pm – ESPN+ Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig

SPAIN

9am – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Real Madrid vs. Huesca

11:15am – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Athletic Bilbao vs. Sevilla

1:30pm – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Osasuna vs. Atletico Madrid

4pm – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Deportivo Alaves vs. FC Barcelona

ITALY

10am – ESPN+ – Crotone vs. Atalanta

1pm – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs. Parma

3:45pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – Bologna vs. Cagliari

FRANCE

Noon – beIN Sports Xtra – Rennes vs. Brest

4pm – FuboTV – Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain

NETHERLANDS

3pm – ESPN+ – Ajax vs. Fortuna Sittard

PORTUGAL

2pm – GolTV/FuboTV – Rio Ave vs. Moreirense

MLS

3:30pm – TUDN USA/FuboTV – FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo

8:30pm – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire

MEXICO

7pm – ESPN Deportes/FuboTV – Atlas vs. Puebla

9pm – ESPN Deportes/Fubo TV – UNAM Pumas vs. Chivas Guadalajara

11pm – Fox Sports 2/FuboTV – Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul

SUNDAY

ENGLAND

7am – Peacock – Aston Villa vs. Southampton

9am – NBCSN/FuboTV – Newcastle United vs. Everton

11:30am – Peacock – Manchester United vs. Arsenal

2:15pm – Peacock – Tottenham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

GERMANY

9:30am – ESPN+ – Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Noon – ESPN+ – Hertha Berlin vs. Wolfsburg

SPAIN

8am – FuboTV – Real Betis vs. Elche

10am – bein Sports/FuboTV – Celta Vigo vs. Real Sociedad

12:30pm – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Granada vs. Levante

3pm – fuboTV – Valencia vs. Getafe

ITALY

6:30am – ESPN Deportes/FuboTV – Udinese vs. AC Milan

9am – ESPN+ – Spezia vs. Juventus

9am – ESPN+ / FuboTV – Torino vs. Lazio

Noon – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. Sassuolo

Noon – ESPN+ – Roma vs. Fiorentina

2:45pm – ESPN+ / FubotTV – Sampdoria vs. Genoa

FRANCE

9am – FuboTV – Angers vs. Nice

9am – FuboTV – Reims vs. Strasbourg

3pm – beIN Sports/FuboTV – Lille vs. Lyon

NETHERLANDS

6:15am – Fox Sports 2 – Heracles vs. FC Utrecht

8:30am – Fox Sports 1 – Sparta Rotterdam vs. Heerenveen

8:30am – ESPN+ – Emmen vs. Feyenoord

10:45am – ESPN+ – PSV vs. ADO Den Haag

2pm – ESPN+ – AZ vs, RKC Waalwijk

MLS

3:30pm – ABC/ESPN Deportes – Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

7pm – ESPN+ /FuboTV – Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati

7pm – ESPN+ /FuboTV – New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls

7:30pm – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs. Orlando City

7:30pm – ESPN+ /FuboTV – New England Revolution vs. D.C. United

7:30pm – ESPN+ /FuboTV – Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United

7:30pm – ESPN+ /FuboTV – Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami

9pm – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders

10pm – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

10:30pm – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake

10:30pm – ESPN+/FuboTV – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

8:30pm – ESPN/ESPN Deportes – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Phoenix Rising

MEXICO

6:30pm – TUDN USA/FuboTV – Club America vs. Tigres