Transfer Deadline Day Ticker: Chiesa, Partey and more

By SBI Soccer and Larry Henry Jr. | 2 hours ago

Monday marked the end of the Summer Transfer Window which allowed European sides the final chance to bolster their squads for the first-half of the season.

Manchester United has completed the acquisition of Alex Telles from FC Porto, with Edinson Cavani also reportedly having completed his free transfer to the Red Devils.

Juventus continued its roster revamp, with the big-money signing of Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa, giving Andrea Pirlo another attacking weapon to complement Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here’s a rundown of all the day’s European Transfers and reports (which will be updated regularly throughout the day:

Arsenal are closing in on the acquisition of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. (REPORT)

Alex Telles has officially completed his transfer to Manchester United from FC Porto. (REPORT)

Manchester United has reportedly completed the signing of Edinson Cavani. (REPORT)

Federico Chiesa has made a permanent switch from Serie A side Fiorentina to defending champions Juventus. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig added offensive help with the loan acquisition of Roma’s Justin Kluivert. (REPORT)

Everton bolstered its defensive options with the signing of Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey on a five-year deal. (REPORT)

PSG added attacking depth with the loan signing of Italian striker Moise Kean from Everton. (REPORT)

Douglas Costa is rejoining Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus for the 2020-21 season. (REPORT)

Everton winger Theo Walcott is reportedly having a medical at Southampton in preparation for a loan move to the South Coast club. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich added offensive depth with the signing of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. He signed a deal with the Bundesliga winners until June 2021. (REPORT)

Ryan Sessegnon joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan from Tottenham for the rest of the season. (REPORT)

Danilo Pereira joined Ligue 1 giants PSG on loan from Portuguese club FC Porto for the current season. (REPORT)

Juan Foyth signed a new deal with Tottenham, but will join La Liga club Villarreal on loan for this season. (REPORT)

Juventus has loaned defender Mattia De Sciglio to Ligue 1 side Lyon for the rest of the season.(REPORT)

Ajax saw a familiar face return to the club with Davy Klaassen returning on a permanent deal from Werder Bremen. (REPORT)

Gerard Deulofeu is reportedly in talks to join Watford’s sister club Udinese. He was nearing a move to Fiorentina, but the talks between the two clubs fell through. (REPORT)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have loaned Ruben Vinagre to Greek side Olympiakos for the season. Olympiakos also has an option to buy Vinagre at the conclusion of the loan spell. (REPORT)

Swansea City winger Kristoffer Peterson has joined 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf for over $500,000 plus add-ons. (REPORT)