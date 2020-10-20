Tuesday UCL Rewind: Man United edges PSG, Lazio thumps Dortmund, and more

Manchester United saw its lead slip away early in the second-half against Paris Saint-Germain, but the Red Devils stayed in the fight to earn an important three points from Paris.

Marcus Rashford’s strike in the 87th minute proved to be the winning goal as the Red Devils claimed a 2-1 victory from the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday. It was Man United’s second straight win over PSG, dating back to the 2019 Round of 16.

Bruno Fernandes gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot despite seeing his prior effort saved. The midfielder was given a second chance to shoot though after Keylor Navas left his goal line early. Fernandes beat the Costa Rican keeper on the second attempt, giving United a first half advantage.

Anthony Martial’s back header tied things up for PSG after the Frenchman’s own goal in the 55th minute made it 1-1. Neymar’s corner kick was headed by Martial, but in the wrong direction and past David de Gea.

However, the Red Devils got the full three points after Rashford’s clinical strike in the 87th minute. Paul Pogba connected with Rashford, who turned and hit a low drive past Navas for the winning goal.

Man United returns to Old Trafford on Matchday 2 to host RB Leipzig while PSG travels to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Lazio 3 – Borussia Dortmund 1

Lazio’s current run of form looked worrying coming into Tuesday’s clash with Borussia Dortmund, but the Serie A side rebounded nicely for three points.

Ciro Immobile and Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro both got on the scoresheet in Lazio’s 3-1 home victory at the Olimpico. Despite a late push from Dortmund, Lazio ended its three match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Immobile needed only six minutes to score the opening goal of the match, slotting home Joaquin Correa’s assist. Things got worse for Dortmund in the 23rd minute as Marwin Hitz’s own goal extended Lazio’s lead to 2-0.

Giovanni Reyna set up Erling Haaland in the 71st minute to cut the deficit in half for Lucien Favre’s squad, but Lazio iced the win just five minutes later. Akpa-Akpro got the better of Raphael Guerreiro before beating Hitz for his first goal of the season.

Lazio visits Club Brugge on Matchday 2 while Dortmund hosts Zenit St. Petersburg.

Dynamo Kiev 0 – Juventus 2

Juventus picked up its first three points of the latest UEFA Champions League competition after shutting out Dynamo Kiev 2-0 away from home.

The Old Lady received a brace from striker Alvaro Morata to extend its current unbeaten run to five matches in all competitions.

Morata’s opener came in the 46th minute after Juventus created some good passes in the attacking third. Dejan Kulusevski’s prior effort was saved by George Buschan, but Morata was on the spot to slam home the rebound.

After taking the lead, Juventus looked comfortable in possession and eventually iced the match. Juan Cuadrado’s cross from the right flank was headed home by Morata into the bottom corner.

Wojciech Szczesny made four saves to preserve the clean sheet and help his side to a Matchday 1 win.

Here’s all of Tuesday’s UCL results:

Zenit St. Petersburg 1 – Club Brugge 2

Dynamo Kiev 0 – Juventus 2

Paris Saint-Germain 1 – Manchester United 2

Barcelona 5 – Ferencvaros 1

RB Leipzig 2 – Istanbul Basaksehir 0

Lazio 3 – Borussia Dortmund 1

Chelsea 0 – Sevilla 0

Rennes 1 – Krasnodar 1