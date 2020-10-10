UEFA Nations League headlines This Weekend's Soccer Viewing Options

The top European club leagues are on a break this weekend for the international fixture window, but that doesn’t mean Europe’s top stars won’t be in action, and in some cases facing off against other major stars.
UEFA Nations League is rolling this weekend, and will feature some juicy matchups, led by England taking on Belgium and France facing Portugal. Both clashes are expected to feature star-studded lineups led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin DeBruyne and Harry Kane.
Major League Soccer will have some very good clashes to watch for this weekend, led by Los Angeles FC’s latest match against the Seattle Sounders in a battle of two of the best teams in MLS.
Women’s Soccer has some good viewing options this weekend as well, with the FA WSL featuring Tottenham-Manchester United and Chelsea-Manchester City.
Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options, both via broadcast and online stream:
Saturday
MLS
5pm – TUDN/UniMas/ fuboTV – Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo
6pm – ESPN+/-fuboTV – Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls
10pm- ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake
UEFA Nations League
9am – ESPN+ / fuboTV – Luxembourg vs. Cyprus
9am- TUDN/ fuboTV /ESPN 3 – Montenegro vs. Azerbaijan
Noon – fuboTV /ESPN 3 – Liechtenstein vs. Gibralter
Noon- TUDN/ fuboTV /ESPN 3 – Faroe Islands vs. Latvia
2:45pm – fuboTV /ESPN 3 – Andorra vs. Malta
2:45pm- TUDN/ESPN+ / fuboTV – Spain vs. Switzerland
2:45pm – ESPN+ / fuboTV – Ukraine vs. Germany
NWSL
12:30pm- CBS All Access/Twitch- Sky Blue vs. Chicago Red Stars
8pm- Twitch- OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns
FA WSL
7:30am – NBCSN/fuboTV – Tottenham vs. Manchester United
USL Championship
7pm – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs. Charleston Battery
7pm – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs. Saint Louis
7:30pm – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Birmingham Legion
7:30pm – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
9pm – ESPN+ – San Antonio vs. New Mexico United
9pm – ESPN App- Reno 1868 vs. LA Galaxy II
9:30pm – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs. FC Tulsa
10:30pm – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic
England League One
10am- ESPN+ – Portsmouth vs. MK Dons
Sunday
MLS
4:30pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV / NBCSports.com – New York City FC vs. New England Revolution
7pm- ESPN / ESPN+ / fuboTV – Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
7:30pm- ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs DC United
7:30pm- ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC
7:30pm- ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew
7:30pm – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact
7:30pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Sporting KC vs Nashville SC
8:30pm ESPN+ / fuboTV – FC Dallas vs Minnesota United
10pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes
UEFA- Nations League
9am – TUDN/ESPN+ / fuboTV – Ireland Republic vs. Wales
9am – fuboTV / ESPN3 – Kazakhstan vs. Albania
12pm- TUDN/ ESPN+ / fuboTV – England vs. Belgium
12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Croatia vs. Sweden
12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Finland vs. Bulgaria
12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Armenia vs. Georgia
12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Lithuania vs. Belarus
12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Netherlands
12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Norway vs. Romania
12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Estonia vs. North Macedonia
2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Iceland vs. Denmark
2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – France vs. Portugal
2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Russia vs. Turkey
2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Serbia vs. Hungary
2:45pm- fuboTV / ESPN3 – Greece vs. Moldova
2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Kosovo vs. Slovenia
2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Poland vs. Italy
2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Israel vs. Czech Republic
2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Scotland vs. Slovakia
2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Northern Ireland vs Austria
Liga MX
8pm- FS1/ fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana
FA WSL
7:30am- NBCSN/ fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal
9:30am- NBCSN/ fuboTV – Chelsea vs. Manchester City
