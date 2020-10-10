UEFA Nations League headlines This Weekend's Soccer Viewing Options

The top European club leagues are on a break this weekend for the international fixture window, but that doesn’t mean Europe’s top stars won’t be in action, and in some cases facing off against other major stars.

UEFA Nations League is rolling this weekend, and will feature some juicy matchups, led by England taking on Belgium and France facing Portugal. Both clashes are expected to feature star-studded lineups led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin DeBruyne and Harry Kane.

Major League Soccer will have some very good clashes to watch for this weekend, led by Los Angeles FC’s latest match against the Seattle Sounders in a battle of two of the best teams in MLS.

Women’s Soccer has some good viewing options this weekend as well, with the FA WSL featuring Tottenham-Manchester United and Chelsea-Manchester City.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options, both via broadcast and online stream:

Saturday

MLS

5pm – TUDN/UniMas/ fuboTV – Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo

6pm – ESPN+/-fuboTV – Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls

10pm- ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake

UEFA Nations League

9am – ESPN+ / fuboTV – Luxembourg vs. Cyprus

9am- TUDN/ fuboTV /ESPN 3 – Montenegro vs. Azerbaijan

Noon – fuboTV /ESPN 3 – Liechtenstein vs. Gibralter

Noon- TUDN/ fuboTV /ESPN 3 – Faroe Islands vs. Latvia

2:45pm – fuboTV /ESPN 3 – Andorra vs. Malta

2:45pm- TUDN/ESPN+ / fuboTV – Spain vs. Switzerland

2:45pm – ESPN+ / fuboTV – Ukraine vs. Germany

NWSL

12:30pm- CBS All Access/Twitch- Sky Blue vs. Chicago Red Stars

8pm- Twitch- OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns

FA WSL

7:30am – NBCSN/fuboTV – Tottenham vs. Manchester United

USL Championship

7pm – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs. Charleston Battery

7pm – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs. Saint Louis

7:30pm – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Birmingham Legion

7:30pm – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

9pm – ESPN+ – San Antonio vs. New Mexico United

9pm – ESPN App- Reno 1868 vs. LA Galaxy II

9:30pm – ESPN+ – El Paso Locomotive vs. FC Tulsa

10:30pm – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic

England League One

10am- ESPN+ – Portsmouth vs. MK Dons

Sunday

MLS

4:30pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV / NBCSports.com – New York City FC vs. New England Revolution

7pm- ESPN / ESPN+ / fuboTV – Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

7:30pm- ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs DC United

7:30pm- ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC

7:30pm- ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew

7:30pm – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact

7:30pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Sporting KC vs Nashville SC

8:30pm ESPN+ / fuboTV – FC Dallas vs Minnesota United

10pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes

UEFA- Nations League

9am – TUDN/ESPN+ / fuboTV – Ireland Republic vs. Wales

9am – fuboTV / ESPN3 – Kazakhstan vs. Albania

12pm- TUDN/ ESPN+ / fuboTV – England vs. Belgium

12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Croatia vs. Sweden

12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Finland vs. Bulgaria

12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Armenia vs. Georgia

12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Lithuania vs. Belarus

12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Netherlands

12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Norway vs. Romania

12pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Estonia vs. North Macedonia

2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Iceland vs. Denmark

2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – France vs. Portugal

2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Russia vs. Turkey

2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Serbia vs. Hungary

2:45pm- fuboTV / ESPN3 – Greece vs. Moldova

2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Kosovo vs. Slovenia

2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Poland vs. Italy

2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Israel vs. Czech Republic

2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Scotland vs. Slovakia

2:45pm- ESPN+ / fuboTV – Northern Ireland vs Austria

Liga MX

8pm- FS1/ fuboTV – Santos Laguna vs. Club Tijuana

FA WSL

7:30am- NBCSN/ fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

9:30am- NBCSN/ fuboTV – Chelsea vs. Manchester City