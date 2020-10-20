Fontana burns Revs once again as Union win at Gillette Stadium

The Philadelphia Union continued their recent dominance over the New England Revolution on Monday night, hanging on for a massive three points in the race for top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Anthony Fontana’s second-half goal proved to be the winner from Gillette Stadium as Jim Curtin’s side downed the Revs 2-1. It was the Union’s second straight win over New England and its third in the past four meetings.

Despite seeing Bruce Arena’s side hold most of the first-half possession, it was the Union who led at halftime thanks to a bit of luck. Kai Wagner connected with Kacper Przybylko in the 34th minute, but a deflection off of Andrew Farrell gave the Union a 1-0 lead.

Teal Bunbury came closest to equalizing for the hosts in the 64th minute, but his close-range header was repelled by Andre Blake. Not long after, the Union doubled its lead through Anthony Fontana’s clever chipped finish. Fontana got the ball near the goal line and chipped over Matt Turner for his fourth career goal against the Revs.

Tajon Buchanan pulled a goal back for the Revs in the 80th minute after rifling a shot into the top-left corner.

New England continued to pile on the late pressure with Blake denying Lee Nguyen’s free kick in the 84th minute. Nguyen also missed a good opportunity in the box, soaring a shot over the crossbar.

The Union would hang on for its first three points in Foxborough this season, rebounding from last week’s draw at D.C. United.

Philadelphia sits three points behind East leaders Toronto FC heading into Saturday’s home date with Greg Vanney’s side. New England aims to rebound against Nashville SC on Friday.

Man of the Match

Andre Blake was the clear pick for his handful of jaw-dropping saves, none better than his full-stretch save to deny a Lee Nguyen free kick.

Moment of the Match

Fontana’s goal: Fontana continued his strong run of form against New England, chipping Turner from a tight angle which proved to be the winning goal.

Match to Forget

Revs striker Adam Buksa struggled to get much going in his 90-minute performance . He missed two shots on goal and lost seven duels against the Union’s centerback duo of Mark McKenzie and Jakob Glesnes.