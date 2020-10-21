Wednesday UCL Rewind: Shakhtar Donetsk shocks Real Madrid, Bayern rolls, and more

Shakhtar Donetsk raced out to a 3-0 lead in Madrid on Wednesday and didn’t look back earning its first three points of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

The Ukrainian side shocked Real Madrid 3-2, scoring three goals in the opening 42 minutes of the match in Spain. Despite a second-half comeback from Los Blancos, Zinedine Zidane’s men suffered a disappointing loss.

Tete opened the scoring in the 29th minute for Shakhtar, sliding an effort past Thibaut Courtois. Viktor Kornilenko connected with the forward before he beat Courtois to the corner of the goal.

Shakhtar continued its pressure in the 33rd minute and got a second goal through an error from Raphael Varane. Tete’s shot was parried by Courtois, but Varane unfortunately beat his own goalkeeper in the process.

Manor Solomon capped a dominant first half in the 42nd minute after slotting home a clever back heel by Tete.

Los Blancos did better after halftime with Luka Modric scoring from a 30-yard missile and Vinicius Junior adding a goal one minute after coming onto the pitch. However, Anatoli Trubin made three saves to help his side to an upset win on the road.

Bayern Munich 4 – Atletico Madrid 0

Bayern Munich opened its defense of the Champions League trophy with a statement win on home soil over Atletico Madrid.

Kingsley Coman scored twice for Hansi Flick’s slide while Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso also got on the scoresheet. It was Bayern’s fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

Coman started off the rout in the 28th minute, slotting away a Joshua Kimmich assist from close range. Goretzka capped off another dominant move by Bayern in the 41st minute, stroking home Coman’s pass into the bottom corner.

Tolisso made it 3-0 in the 66th minute with a nicely-taken effort of his own before Coman capped his strong performance with his second goal of the night. The Frenchman beat Jan Oblak to the bottom-left corner, concluding a humiliating defensive performance by Atletico.

Ajax 0 – Liverpool 1

Liverpool didn’t look convincing in Amsterdam, but did enough to claim a shutout win on Dutch soil.

Nicolas Tagliafico’s own goal in the 35th minute was all Jurgen Klopp’s side needed to claim a 1-0 win on the road. Sadio Mane’s shot in the 35th minute would deflect in off the defender for the only goal of the match.

Ajax looked strong offensively with Dusan Tadic’s 44th minute effort cleared off the line by Fabinho. Davy Klaassen’s shot struck the post one minute into the second half, before Noussair Mazraoui’s low effort was repelled by Spanish keeper Adrian.

Both teams had ample opportunities to score in the second-half, but Adrian finished with five saves to earn the clean sheet. Andre Onana also impressed for Ajax, making five saves of his own in the match.

Here’s all of Wednesday’s UCL results:

