Weston McKennie will not play a role for Juventus for the near future.
Juventus announced Wednesday that McKennie tested positive for COVID-19, joining teammate Cristiano Ronaldo who tested positive on Tuesday. The Serie A club is currently in voluntary isolation after McKennie and multiple members of the team’s setup tested positive in recent days.
McKennie, 22, is on loan in Turin from Bundesliga side FC Schalke. He has started their two Serie A games this season, going 90 minutes in a victory over Sampdoria and being subbed off after 58 minutes in a draw against AS Roma.
Internationally, McKennie has scored six goals in 19 USMNT appearances, and would likely be included in reported November friendlies against Wales and Australia in England.
Juventus next travels to Crotone on Oct. 17th in Serie A play before facing Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev in UEFA Champions League action on Oct. 20th.
McKennie will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days before he is allowed to play again, meaning the earliest he could return to action for Juventus is an Oct. 25 Serie A match against Hellas Verona.
conservative claptrap. theory seems to be if it doesn’t kill you you’re the chosen people. there are studies about 1918 and now on heart effects, brain issues 5-10 years from now. whether people get myocarditis from mild cases.
whether surviving 1918 or covid now results in an increase in parkinson’s or the like years from now.
Me and my family had it without knowledge having it, my fat 75 year old father lives with me and had zero symptoms and negative so far. I live in Florida.
I worry more poor diet and lack exercise.
and my thing is there is the “pro sports” approach which obsesses on whether you are testing positive — for worst case reasons, money reasons, trying to keep the league going — and there is NCAA’s approach in most sports and some football conferences where they acknowledge that there may be lingering health problems of risk to athletes short of being in the ICU with pneumonia. myocarditis being the one i have heard most on. bluntly, i worry a lot of the pro approach is like weed out the sick so the show can go on, as opposed to protect the athletes. someone published an article in JAMA cardiology based on Ohio State athletes where of 26 “positive” athletes — all of whom were deemed “mild” or “asymptomatic” and none of whom went to a hospital — 4 were believed to have myocarditis after being put through a battery of diagnostic tests. it wanders into are some of the telling symptoms things you would see on tests and not from obvious hacking and temps, and should the test alone clear you to play. the basic idea is you have kids who would probably fail their physical because of covid but they never thought they were that sick.
underlining my concern about fall friendlies. even if you work your way around the covid immigration issues, they are spiking and it poses a practical issue. lots of the bubble type ideas involve gathering everyone weeks early then testing and essentially using the 2-week preface as a weed out period. you can’t do that with players released just a few days ahead. you depend on tests and as this and trump and other episodes demonstrate, incubation period is 6-14 days and you can pass this before you know you’re sick. so holding games in anyplace where the virus is prevalent is a risk. or with anyone coming from such a place. anyhow, the deal is if ronaldo is sick today his teammates might be sick two days later.
To clear up one point you’ve been making. Ronaldo was in Portugal for over a week before he tested positive and hadn’t been in the same country as McKinnie for over 10 days before Wes tested positive. Ronaldo was being tested everyday while with his NT so it is unlikely he brought it from Juventus or infected any of the current Juve players like Wes. Even the likelihood that Wes and Christiano caught it from the same person at Juve is low. Maybe I misunderstood what you were trying to say.
“incubation period.” QED. this is not flu where you could be sick the next day, or ebola where you can be sick 2 days after infection. this has a 6-14 day incubation. you interact with someone and 1-2 weeks later turn up positive and sick. meanwhile you circulate and spread as well. this is the whole reason that quarantines for this thing are set at 2 weeks after you met someone sick. you have to implicitly work backwards. same fallacy trump has where he pretends he got sick yesterday. no, you would probably have been walking around at least a week. it is the reason why test-focused regimes don’t address the problem, is it’s a lagging indicator. someone could be infected yesterday, test negative for several days, interact with the team, week or two from now is when you start testing positive and feeling bad (if that happens). it’s why IMO by the time anyone on a team is sick there’s a risk they all are.
“Juventus had been in isolation following positive tests for two staff members, but Ronaldo and six other players were allowed to leave and join their national teams.” For starters they shouldn’t have been out of quarantine during the incubation period, you’re asking for this. But this also underlines how you could interact on day x and test negative, be released for duty accordingly, and then x+6 or x+14 you get sick and test positive. The NT would say, “but we tested and he was negative.” But the reason a lot of these bubble concepts involve a few weeks in the target city before games — it is de facto quarantine to ensure that any lagging sick folks manifest themselves after incubation. Ronaldo underlines how in the faster international windows you can release someone as well and they test sick the next week — and they could have it from club ball, and might still test negative when they arrive at camp. And they aren’t going to do the month long windows you would need to quarantine properly for going back and forth.