Weston McKennie tests positive for COVID-19

Weston McKennie will not play a role for Juventus for the near future.

Juventus announced Wednesday that McKennie tested positive for COVID-19, joining teammate Cristiano Ronaldo who tested positive on Tuesday. The Serie A club is currently in voluntary isolation after McKennie and multiple members of the team’s setup tested positive in recent days.

McKennie, 22, is on loan in Turin from Bundesliga side FC Schalke. He has started their two Serie A games this season, going 90 minutes in a victory over Sampdoria and being subbed off after 58 minutes in a draw against AS Roma.

Internationally, McKennie has scored six goals in 19 USMNT appearances, and would likely be included in reported November friendlies against Wales and Australia in England.

Juventus next travels to Crotone on Oct. 17th in Serie A play before facing Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev in UEFA Champions League action on Oct. 20th.

McKennie will need to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days before he is allowed to play again, meaning the earliest he could return to action for Juventus is an Oct. 25 Serie A match against Hellas Verona.