Yedlin to remain on Newcastle's Premier League roster

DeAndre Yedlin was linked with several reported moves away from Newcastle United this summer, but looks to be staying in England for the first half of the season.

Steve Bruce named his 25-player roster for league play on Tuesday which includes Yedlin, who is currently third on the depth chart at right back. Despite being linked with moves to Spain and Turkey, Yedlin will remain with the Magpies for the time being.

The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran has not played a single minute in EPL play this season, and has been limited to a pair of appearances in the EFL Cup. Yedlin was not transferred during the Summer Transfer Window and will now have to wait until January at the earliest for a move away from St. James Park.

Yedlin is in the final season of his current deal with Newcastle and is coming off an up-and-down campaign the year prior. The 27-year-old scored one goal in 20 combined appearances last season for Newcastle United, with 16 of those appearances coming in league play.

“The most difficult job that I’ve got is keeping everybody happy,” Bruce said back in September. “Ultimately, we have to make the decision on 22 players. There’s the difficult situation itself. I am sure that DeAndre wants to play regularly.”

“We have three recognized right-backs at the club which is not really that healthy to be honest. However, DeAndre is somebody I like, as a pro, as a player.”

Yedlin currently sits behind Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo in the fight for consistent minutes at right back. However, due to the club not being able to add reinforcements in defense, Yedlin could see improved playing time with matches coming quickly in England.

“There’ll be a lot of speculation flying around but I have no problem with DeAndre hanging around,” Bruce said. “He’s like a lot of them when they’re not involved.”

“He just wants to play. I can understand that.”

Newcastle United currently sits in 13th place with a 2-1-2 record and next travels to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.