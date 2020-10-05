Yedlin staying at Newcastle as transfer window closes

There was a long list of teams interested in acquiring DeAndre Yedlin on loan, but Newcastle ultimately failed to find a move that it considered suitable, meaning the American defender will be staying with the English Premier League club despite being third on the team’s depth chart at right back.

Newcastle turned down a handful of loan offers, including one from La Liga side Elche, sources confirmed to SBI, leaving the 27-year-old defender facing a prolonged stint on the bench at Newcastle while he waits for the final year of his current contract to expire before he is available to move on a free transfer next summer.

A report emerged on Monday linking Yedlin to a potential loan move to Southampton but sources tell SBI there were just preliminary talks about Yedlin potentially being an option for the Saints if they succeeded in making some other roster moves, but those never materialized.

Teams from Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Turkey and Major League Soccer expressed interest in Yedlin in recent weeks, with Besiktas having been one of the more aggressive suitors only to have its move for Yedlin ultimately turned down by Newcastle, which was believed to be seeking a transfer fee for the U.S. Men’s National Team defender rather than simply allowing him to move on a free loan.

Newcastle theoretically still has the option of loaning Yedlin to a team in the League Championship, with the window for such a move still open, but Yedlin would need to agree to a loan, and it would be highly unlikely that Yedlin would agree to a move to the English second division.

Yedlin is currently third on Newcastle’s depth chart at right back, behind Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo, but the team’s struggles to add more reinforcements during the most recent transfer window could create an opportunity for Yedlin down the road if injuries become an issue for Newcastle.

The good news for Yedlin is that a potential stint on the bench at Newcastle won’t cost him a place with the USMNT given the fact the team has no meaningful matches scheduled until June. As things stand, Yedlin is a good bet to be called in for any matches the USMNT is able to schedule in November, with those matches expected to be played in Europe with a team of European-based players.

Yedlin has fallen down the pecking order at fullback under current USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, with Reggie Cannon and Sergino Dest currently the top right back options, but his experience and versatility should continue to earn him looks from Berhalter in the coming year.

Whether or not Yedlin can regain his starting place with the USMNT will come down to him completing a successful move away from Newcastle next summer, or sooner.