Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Pulisic, McKennie, and more

Christian Pulisic made his return from injury for Chelsea on Sunday and will now look to make a major impact for the Blues in UEFA Champions League action this week.

Pulisic played the final 16 minutes of Chelsea’s goal-less draw with London rivals Tottenham on Sunday, showing some positive moments as a substitute. The 22-year-old is back and fit for Frank Lampard’s side, giving Chelsea another versatile option for Wednesday’s Group E showdown with Sevilla. Both teams are level on 10 points apiece in the group with only one match remaining after this week’s clash. Pulisic did not feature in a Matchday 1 0-0 draw with the Spanish club at Stamford Bridge, but could have a vital say on which spot the Blues finish the group in.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Juventus face Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League play while Sergino Dest and Konrad De La Fuente could both feature for Barcelona against Ferencvaros. Henry Wingo and Molde continue Europa League play against Dundalk. Folarin Balogun could make his second consecutive European appearance with Arsenal hosting Austrian side Rapid Wien.

In South America, Johny Cardoso and Internacional face off against Boca Juniors on Wednesday in Copa Libertadores action.

Here is a closer look at this week’s action involving Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Sevilla on Wednesday.

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Lazio on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face FC Porto on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League

Timothy Weah and Lille face Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Richie Ledezma and PSV face Granada on Thursday.

Folarin Balogun and Arsenal face Rapid Wien on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Roma on Thursday.

Henry Wingo and Molde face Dundalk on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Coventry City on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Bristol City on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Brentford on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Accrington Stanley on Wednesday.

Indiana Vassilev and Burton Albion face Sunderland on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch is OUT (Injury) for Sunderland.

National League

Giles Phillips and Aldershot Town face Chesterfield on Tuesday.

Germany

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Unterhaching on Wednesday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Ingolstadt on Wednesday.

France

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Pau on Tuesday.

Spain

La Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Sabadell on Thursday.

Belgium

First Division

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Royal Excel Mouscron on Tuesday.

Joe Offord and Waasland Beveren face Sporting Charleroi on Wednesday.

South America

Copa Libertadores

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Boca Juniors on Wednesday

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco face Atlante on Wednesday.