Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Dest, Palmer-Brown, and more

Sergino Dest continued to rack up minutes for Barcelona this week and even got to celebrate his first goal for the club.

Dest scored his first UEFA Champions League goal as Barcelona clinched a knockout stage berth after a 4-0 win over Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv. The U.S. Men’s National Team defender played 90 minutes for the Catalan club and showed great skill to score his first goal.

In addition, Dest did see his international and club teammate Konrad De La Fuente make his competitive debut for the club, coming on as a late substitute. Dest also completed 88% of his passes in the victory, while completing one tackle and successfully completing two dribbles.

Elsewhere, Erik Palmer-Brown went the distance for Austria Wien in a cup win over Hartberg while Weston McKennie made his first UCL start for Juventus in a 2-1 win over Ferencvaros. Konrad De La Fuente made his senior competitive debut for Barcelona in a lopsided victory in Ukraine. Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg came up short in a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich. Geoff Cameron registered one assist in an EFL Championship win for QPR while Folarin Balogun scored his first Arsenal goal in a Europa League victory over Henry Wingo and Molde.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action involving Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Sergino Dest started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.

Gio Reyna started and played 81 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie started and played 62 minutes in Juventus’ 2-1 win over Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

Konrad De La Fuente came off the bench and played seven minutes for Barcelona.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

Tyler Adams dressed but did not play in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 loss to PSG on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Olympiakos on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

UEFA Europa League

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Molde’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal on Thursday.

Folarin Balogun came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played eight minutes for Arsenal.

Richie Ledezma came off the bench and played one minute in PSV’s 3-2 win over PAOK Thessaloniki on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu dressed but did not play in Young Boys’ 1-0 win over CSKA-Sofia on Thursday.

Timothy Weah dressed but did not play in Lille’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan on Thursday.

Chris Gloster did not dress for PSV.

England

EFL Championship

Geoff Cameron started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 66 minutes in QPR’s 3-2 win over Rotherham United on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde came off the bench and played 31 minutes for Rotherham United.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Derby County’s 3-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play for QPR.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’ 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Marlon Fossey did not dress in Shrewsbury Town’s 2-2 draw with MK Dons on Tuesday.

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Burton Albion’s 4-2 win over Chalrton Athletic on Tuesday.

Germany

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 1-0 win over Uerdingen on Tuesday.

Taylor Booth did not dress in Bayern Munich II’s 3-1 loss to Ingolstadt on Wednesday.

Malik Tillman is OUT (Injury) for Bayern II.

regionalliga

Nick Taitague, Matthew Hoppe did not dress in Schalke II’s 1-1 draw with RW Ahlen on Wednesday.

Spain

La Liga 2

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-0 loss to Almeria on Thursday.

Austria

cup

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 5-3 win over Hartberg face on Wednesday.

Turkey

cup

Eric Lichaj started and played 69 minutes in Fatih Karagumruk’s 3-0 loss to Esenler Erokspor on Tuesday.

Belgium

First Division

Joe Offord started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 2-0 win over Oostende on Tuesday.

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez started and played 90 minutes in Pumas Tabasco’s 3-2 win over Cimarrones on Tuesday.