Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Gooch, Cameron, and more

Lynden Gooch continued his stellar run of production for Sunderland in the club’s latest EFL League One win over Ipswich Town.

Gooch registered his fourth combined assist of the season as the Black Cats earned a 2-1 victory on Tuesday. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder set up Charlie Wyke in the eighth minute to get Sunderland going at the Stadium of Light. The 24-year-old cut inside before sending a lobbed pass into the box, allowing Wyke to bring down the pass before hammering home into the bottom corner. Gooch created the most chances in the match (2) and also successfully completed three dribbles and made a trio of recoveries.

Sunderland sits sixth in the league table ahead of a Saturday FA Cup clash with Mansfield on Wearside.

Elsewhere, Geoff Cameron helped QPR to a 1-0 win over Derby County while Sergino Dest and Barcelona edged Dynamo Kyiv in UEFA Champions League play. Tyler Adams made his return to the pitch for RB Leipzig in a win over PSG. Richie Ledezma made his European debut for PSV despite a 4-1 road loss at PAOK.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s action involving Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.

Giovanni Reyna started and played 77 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Juventus’ 4-1 win over Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 14 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win over PSG on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Olympiakos on Tuesday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg lost 6-2 to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

UEFA Europa League

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Molde’s 4-1 loss to Arsenal on Thursday.

Theoson Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Young Boys’ 3-0 win over CSKA-Sofia on Thursday.

Richie Ledezma came off the bench and played seven minutes in PSV’s 4-1 loss to PAOK Thessaloniki on Thursday.

Timothy Weah dressed but did not play in Lille’s 3-0 win over AC Milan on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 win over Derby County on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 18 minutes for Derby County.

Charlie Kelman did not dress for QPR.

Matthew Olosunde did not dress in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Luton Town on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in AFC Bournemouth’s 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-1 win over Birmingham City on Wednesday.

League One

Marlon Fossey started and played 52 minutes in Shrewsbury Town’s 1-1 draw with Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Indiana Vassilev did not dress for Burton Albion.

Germany

dfb pokal

Nick Taitague did not dress in Schalke’s 4-1 win over FC Schweinfurt on Tuesday.

Austria

cup

Erik Palmer-Brown and Hartberg’s scheduled match with Hartberg was postponed on Tuesday.

Turkey

Ekstraklasa

Eric Lichaj came off the bench and played five minutes in Fatih Karagumruk’s 4-3 penalty shootout win over Nevsehir Belediye Spor on Wednesday.

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez started and played 83 minutes in Pumas Tabasco’s 3-1 win over Venados on Tuesday.