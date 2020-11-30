Americans Abroad Player of the Week: John Brooks

American soccer fans hoping to see a U.S. Men’s National Team player score in the Werder Bremen-Wolfsburg match last week were probably expecting Josh Sargent to be the player finding the net, but Sargent’s pre-match injury left John Brooks all alone to dry and deliver a goal and he did just that in a standout performance for Wolfsburg.

Brooks scored his first goal of the Bundesliga season, and turned in a dominant display, both in attack and defense, to help Wolfsburg post a 5-3 victory and climb to fifth place in the Bundesliga standings. Brooks’ performance earned him SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.

Yes, Brooks did also register an own-goal in the wild slugfest last Friday, but that didn’t take away from an overall performance that saw Brooks lead the match in completed passes and aerials won.

Brooks beat out a strong list of contender for this week’s Americans Abroad honors. Here is a rundown of the other top Americans Abroad performers this past weekend:

Tyler Adams

After playing right back last week, Adams returned to his natural defensive midfield role and was solid in RB Leipzig’s 2-1 win vs. Arminia Bielefeld. Adams completed 44 of 52 passes and contributed three tackles.

DUANE HOLMES

Though the competition for midfield plays with the U.S. Men’s National Team is heating up, you shouldn’t forget Holmes, who is back to full health and played his best match of the young season, scoring a goal in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe.

MATT MIAZGA

Fresh off a pair of starts for the USMNT earlier in November, Miazga turned in his strongest outing to date with Anderlecht in a 0-0 draw with Standard Liege. Miazga finished with four aerials won and five clearances to help Anderlecht to a shutout victory.

Julian Green

Greuther Furth moved into first place in the 2 Bundesliga this weekend and Green played a big part in their latest win, a 3-2 victory against Nuremberg. Green was active on both sides of the ball, hitting the post twice with shots and contributing five tackles and contributing two interceptions and two clearances to help Furth to its fifth straight win.