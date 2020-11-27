Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Brooks faces Sargent in Bundesliga showdown, and more

Two of the U.S. Men’s National Team current projected starters square off this week in a top-half Bundesliga clash.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg kick off the weekend’s slate against Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen. Both clubs currently sit in the top nine of the league standings with good runs of form going. Brooks has helped Wolfsburg to a current sixth place spot, winning three of their last five matches. The veteran defender has played every minute of the league season so far, but should get a new test from Sargent and the unique Bremen attack.

Sargent has one goal and two assists for Bremen in the early stages of the campaign, continuing to be a consistent start for Florian Kohfeldt’s squad. The 20-year-old wasn’t able to connect with Brooks in the November USMNT camp, but should see a lot of the centerback in Friday’s showdown at Volkswagen Arena.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face London rivals Tottenham in a top-three Premier League clash while Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham take on Leicester City. Duane Holmes and Derby County try to kickstart a move away from the bottom three against Wycombe Wanderers. Chris Durkin and Joe Offord go head-to-head in league action while Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face a derby against Rapid Wien.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Tottenham on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Leicester City on Monday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Burnley on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Crystal Palace on Friday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Arsenal on Sunday.

championship

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Brentford on Friday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Fleetwood Town on Friday.

FA Cup

Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Oxford City on Sunday.

PL2

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Wolves on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Friday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Cologne on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face Chris Richards and Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Union Berlin on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Nuremberg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Heidenheim on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bochum on Monday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Malik Tillman is OUT (INJURY) for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Matthew Hoppe, Nick Taitague and Schalke II face Lippstadt on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 are off this weekend.

Spain

La Liga

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Osasuna on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Almeria on Thursday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Benevento on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Brescia on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face St. Etienne on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Chateauroux on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Belenenses on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face ADO Den Haag on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Ajax on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richie Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Helmond Sport on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Jong Utrecht on Monday.

Alex Mendez is OUT (Injury) for Jong Ajax.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Norrkoping on Monday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Falkenbergs on Sunday.

Romain Gall and Orebro face Hacken on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Goteborg on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Kayserispor on Monday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Lech Poznan on Monday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Warta Poznań on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Livingston on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Oostende on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Panathinaikos on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lausanne on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rapid Wien on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face SKN St. Poelten on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Randers on Friday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Vejle Boldklub on Sunday.

Haji Wright is OUT (Injury) for Sonderjyske.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Hvidovre on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo and Molde face Haugesund on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Atletico GO on Saturday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Lanus on Sunday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Colon on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Pachuca on Thursday and Sunday.