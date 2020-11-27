Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Brooks faces Sargent in Bundesliga showdown, and more

Two of the U.S. Men’s National Team current projected starters square off this week in a top-half Bundesliga clash.
John Brooks and Wolfsburg kick off the weekend’s slate against Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen. Both clubs currently sit in the top nine of the league standings with good runs of form going. Brooks has helped Wolfsburg to a current sixth place spot, winning three of their last five matches. The veteran defender has played every minute of the league season so far, but should get a new test from Sargent and the unique Bremen attack.
Sargent has one goal and two assists for Bremen in the early stages of the campaign, continuing to be a consistent start for Florian Kohfeldt’s squad. The 20-year-old wasn’t able to connect with Brooks in the November USMNT camp, but should see a lot of the centerback in Friday’s showdown at Volkswagen Arena.
Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face London rivals Tottenham in a top-three Premier League clash while Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham take on Leicester City. Duane Holmes and Derby County try to kickstart a move away from the bottom three against Wycombe Wanderers. Chris Durkin and Joe Offord go head-to-head in league action while Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face a derby against Rapid Wien.
Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:
England
premier league
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Tottenham on Sunday.
Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Leicester City on Monday.
Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Burnley on Saturday.
DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Crystal Palace on Friday.
Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Arsenal on Sunday.
championship
Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Brentford on Friday.
Duane Holmes and Derby County face Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Bournemouth on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers is OUT (Injury) for Bournemouth.
League One
Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Fleetwood Town on Friday.
FA Cup
Marlon Fossey and Shrewsbury Town face Oxford City on Sunday.
PL2
Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Wolves on Monday.
Germany
bundesliga
Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Friday.
Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.
Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Cologne on Saturday.
Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face Chris Richards and Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Union Berlin on Saturday.
2. Bundesliga
Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Nuremberg on Sunday.
Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Heidenheim on Sunday.
Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bochum on Monday.
3. Liga
Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Viktoria Koln on Saturday.
Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Hansa Rostock on Saturday.
Malik Tillman is OUT (INJURY) for Bayern II.
Regionalliga
Matthew Hoppe, Nick Taitague and Schalke II face Lippstadt on Saturday.
U-19 Bundesliga
Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 are off this weekend.
Spain
La Liga
Yunus Musah and Valencia face Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
Sergino Dest, Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona face Osasuna on Sunday.
Liga 2
Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Almeria on Thursday.
Italy
Serie A
Weston McKennie and Juventus face Benevento on Saturday.
Serie B
Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Brescia on Saturday.
France
Ligue 1
Timothy Weah and Lille face St. Etienne on Sunday.
Ligue 2
Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Chateauroux on Saturday.
Portugal
primeira liga
Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Belenenses on Sunday.
Netherlands
Eredivisie
Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.
Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face ADO Den Haag on Saturday.
Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Ajax on Saturday.
Eerste Divisie
Richie Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Helmond Sport on Friday.
Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Jong Utrecht on Monday.
Alex Mendez is OUT (Injury) for Jong Ajax.
Sweden
Allsvenskan
Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Norrkoping on Monday.
Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Falkenbergs on Sunday.
Romain Gall and Orebro face Hacken on Sunday.
Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Goteborg on Sunday.
Turkey
Super Lig
Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Kayserispor on Monday.
Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.
Poland
Ekstraklasa
Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Lech Poznan on Monday.
Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Warta Poznań on Sunday.
Scotland
Premiership
Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Livingston on Saturday.
Cameron Harper and Celtic face St. Johnstone on Sunday.
Belgium
first division
Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Standard Liege on Sunday.
Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden on Saturday.
Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Oostende on Sunday.
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Excel Mouscron on Saturday.
Greece
Super League
Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Panathinaikos on Sunday.
Switzerland
Super League
Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Lausanne on Sunday.
Austria
bundesliga
Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rapid Wien on Sunday.
Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face SKN St. Poelten on Saturday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Randers on Friday.
Michael Lansing and Horsens face Vejle Boldklub on Sunday.
Haji Wright is OUT (Injury) for Sonderjyske.
Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.
1 Division
Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Hvidovre on Sunday.
Norway
Eliteserien
Henry Wingo and Molde face Haugesund on Sunday.
Brazil
Serie A
Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Atletico GO on Saturday.
Argentina
Copa de la Superliga
Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Lanus on Sunday.
Alan Sonora and Independiente face Colon on Saturday.
Mexico
Liga MX
Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Pachuca on Thursday and Sunday.
