Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Reyna, Palmer-Brown, and more

Borussia Dortmund has its biggest test of the Bundesliga season to date while Giovanni Reyna aims to start at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund welcomes defending champions Bayern Munich to town aiming to jump to first place with a home victory. Reyna is coming off a 77-minute appearance midweek in a 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over Belgian side Club Brugge. The 17-year-old is slated to join the USMNT next week for the first of two November friendlies in Europe, but will aim to register his first point since Oct. 20th while helping the Black and Yellow to its first league win over Bayern since November 2018.

Elsewhere, Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face a trip to Rheindorf Altach on Saturday while Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg travels to Rapid Wien. Christian Pulisic could feature for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge against Sheffield United while Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham travel to London rivals West Ham United. Duane Holmes and Derby County take on Barnsley in EFL Championship action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face West Ham United on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Liverpool on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Southampton on Friday.

championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Barnsley on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Preston North End on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

PL2

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Sunderland on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Leeds United on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Chris Richards and Bayern Munich on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Freiburg on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Cologne on Friday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Bochum on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Holstein Kiel on Monday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Nuremberg on Saturday.

3. Liga

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Magdeburg on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face 1860 Munich on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 face Dynamo Dresden on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Real Betis on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Real Madrid on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Real Zaragoza on Sunday.

Segunda Liga B

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona B face Andorra on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Lazio on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Monza on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Brest on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Nancy on Saturday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Farense on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Richard Ledezma and PSV face Willem II on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face VVV-Venlo on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face FC Den Bosch on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Go Ahead Eagles on Tuesday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Cambuur on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Varvergs Bols FC on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Goteborg on Sunday.

Romain Gall and Orebro face Kalmar on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Hacken on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Ankaragucu on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Wisla Krakow on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk are OFF this weekend.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face St. Mirren on Friday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Motherwell on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Gent on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Beerschot on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Oostende on Sunday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Eupen on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Genk on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face PAS Giannina on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face St. Gallen on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rheindorf Altach on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Rapid Wien on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Brondby on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Michael Lansing and Horsens on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face FC Helsingor on Thursday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo and Molde face Kristiansund on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Coritiba on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Puebla on Friday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Pachuca on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco are OFF this weekend.