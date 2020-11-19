Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Sargent, Dest, and more

Werder Bremen has been one of the surprises of the young Bundesliga season, but Josh Sargent and his squad face their toughest test to date on Saturday against mighty Bayern Munich.

Sargent was not released for U.S. Men’s National Team duty by Bremen and should be in Florian Kohfeldt’s starting lineup this weekend. Sargent has helped Bremen to a 2-1-4 record so far in league play, scoring one goal and adding one assist in seven appearances. The 20-year-old should be fresh and ready to go after not being allowed to join Gregg Berhalter’s squad for matches against Wales and Panama. Sargent could also be opposed by fellow American Chris Richards, who made his USMNT debut in the team’s 6-2 win against Panama.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest and Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid while Weston McKennie and Juventus face Cagliari. Duane Holmes and Derby County begin life without Phillip Cocu at the helm of the EFL Championship club. Haji Wright and Emmanuel Sabbi square off in Danish Superliagen action after both players missed out on USMNT call-ups.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United on Saturday. Pulisic is OUT with a hamstring injury.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Everton on Sunday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Tottenham on Saturday.

championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Bristol City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Reading on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron, Charlie Kelman and QPR face Watford on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Swansea City on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Brentford on Saturday.

PL2

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Middlesbrough on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Norwich City on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Schalke on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Bochum on Sunday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Sandhausen on Saturday.

3. Liga

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Lubeck on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague, Matthew Hoppe and Schalke II face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover II face VfV Hildesheim on Sunday.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II face HSC Hannover on Sunday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 are postponed until further notice.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Alaves on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Logrones on Sunday.

Segunda Liga B

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona B face L’Hospitalet on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Cagliari on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cosenza on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Lorient on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Le Havre on Saturday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Belenenses SAD on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Richie Ledezma and PSV face FC Twente on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Heerenveen face RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre and Heracles Almelo face Ajax on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face MVV Maastricht on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face FC Dordrecht on Thursday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Den Bosch on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Malmo on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Elfsborg on Sunday.

Romain Gall and Orebro face AIK on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Varbergs Bols FC on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj and Fatih Karagumruk face Sivasspor on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman and Rakow Częstochowa face Lech Poznan on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Slask Wroclaw on Friday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Hamilton on Saturday.

Cameron Harper and Celtic face Hibernian on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Beerschot on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Saturday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden faceOH Leuven on Monday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Aris Thessaloniki FC on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Basel on Saturday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face SKN St. Poelten on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Sturm Graz on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Haji Wright and Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Lyngby on Friday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson and Hobro face Viborg on Friday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo and Molde face Stabaek on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Fluminense on Sunday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Newell’s Old Boys on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Central Cordoba de Santiago on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX playoffs

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Guadalajara on Saturday.