Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Green, Adams, and more

Julian Green was not a part of Gregg Berhalter’s November camp for the U.S. Men’s National Team, but it didn’t stop him from continuing a great season at club level with Greuther Furth.

Green scored the third and final goal for Furth in a 3-1 victory over fellow 2. Bundesliga side Regensburg on Sunday. It was a superb free kick from the midfielder, whose right-footed effort from the left wing found the top corner and iced the three points. The 25-year-old played 80 minutes for Stefan Leitl’s side, but was effective in all aspects, winning two fouls, making two interceptions, and having two shots on goal.

Beautiful free kick from Julian Green for Greuther Furth today vs. Regensberg. Green missed out on a #USMNT call-up for the November friendlies but the 25-year-old midfielder continues to make a case for a call from Gregg Berhalter. pic.twitter.com/oCYGcpwA3t — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) November 22, 2020

With the home win, Furth move to second place in the league table, two points behind leaders Hamburg.

Tyler Adams jumped back into the RB Leipzig starting lineup on Saturday and went the distance in a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt. Adams featured at right back for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, and completed the highest passing percentage of any player to play 45 minutes or more (93%). The 21-year-old also successfully completed two dribbles, won three fouls, and won one aerial battle in his first league match back from international duty.

Mix Diskerud continued to start for Swedish side Helsingborg and got to celebrate a goal in a 2-1 loss at Elfsborg. With his side being down 2-0 just after the hour mark, Diskerud was on the spot to pull his team to within one goal. The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran also made two interceptions and four recoveries, despite the road defeat.

Diskerud! Helsingborg reducerar mot Elfsborg pic.twitter.com/UFAgjZDfsz — Dplay Sport 🇸🇪 (@Dplay_Sport) November 22, 2020

Elsewhere, John Brooks played 90 minutes as he helped Wolfsburg to a shutout win on the road. Romain Gall played 90 minutes in an important Allsvenskan win for Orebro while Josh Sargent assisted on Werder Bremen’s lone goal at Bayern Munich. Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna both made substitute appearances in wins for their clubs. Matt Miazga and Erik Palmer-Brown continued to start for their clubs, but did not find three points.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-2 loss to Everton on Sunday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham on Saturday.

Tim Ream dressed but did not play for Fulham.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Southampton on Monday.

Christian Pulisic did not dress (INJURY) for Chelsea.

championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-1 draw with Watford on Saturday.

Duane Holmes started and played 72 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde started and played 45 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Swansea City on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play for QPR.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’ 0-0 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress (INJURY) in Bournemouth’s 4-2 win over Reading on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev started and played 45 minutes in Burton Albion’s 3-1 loss to Northampton Town on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey did not dress in Shrewsbury Town’s 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

PL2

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Norwich City on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Josh Sargent started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Gio Reyna came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart tied Hoffenheim 3-3 on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chris Richards dressed but did not play for Bayern Munich.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 80 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-1 win over Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 22 minutes in Hamburg’s 3-1 loss to Bochum on Sunday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played 10 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-0 win over Sandhausen on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 1-1 draw with Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Taylor Booth did not dress in Bayern Munich II’s 3-0 loss to Lubeck on Sunday.

Malik Tillman is OUT (INJURY) for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Schalke II’s 5-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover II’s scheduled match with VfV Hildesheim was postponed on Sunday.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II’s scheduled match with HSC Hannover was postponed on Sunday.

Nick Taitague did not dress for Schalke II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 are postponed until further notice.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Alaves on Sunday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Logrones on Sunday.

Segunda Liga B

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 45 minutes in Barcelona B’s 2-0 loss to L’Hospitalet on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Cagliari on Saturday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 78 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 loss to Cosenza on Friday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Lorient on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini started, won ONE PENALTY, and played 90 minutes in Caen’s 2-1 win over Le Havre on Saturday.

Portugal

TACA DE Portugal

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Vizela on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles Almelo’s 5-0 loss to Ajax on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 1-1 draw with RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richie Ledezma started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Jong PSV’s 3-3 draw with MVV Maastricht on Friday.

Sebastian Soto started and played 80 minutes in Telstar’s 2-0 win over FC Dordrecht on Thursday.

Alex Mendez did not dress in Jong Ajax’s 2-2 draw with FC Den Bosch on Friday.

Chris Gloster did not dress for Jong PSV.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Hammarby’s 2-2 draw with Malmo on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Helsingborg’s 2-1 loss to Elfsborg on Sunday.

Romain Gall started and played 90 minutes in Orebro’s 2-0 win over AIK on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Ostersunds’ 4-0 loss to Varbergs Bols FC on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj started, conceded ONE OWN GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Fatih Karagumruk’s 1-1 draw with Sivasspor on Saturday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief started and played 69 minutes in Lechia Gdansk’s 3-2 win over Slask Wroclaw on Friday.

Ben Lederman did not dress in Rakow Częstochowa’s 3-3 draw with Lech Poznan on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Hamilton on Saturday.

Dillon Powers dressed but did not play for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Hibernian on Saturday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 loss to Beerschot on Sunday.

Joe Efford started and played 75 minutes in Waasland-Beveren’s 2-0 loss to Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 1-0 loss to Club Brugge on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face OH Leuven on Monday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started and played 70 minutes in Panetolikos’ 1-0 loss to Aris Thessaloniki FC on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Young Boys’ 2-1 win over Basel on Saturday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 1-1 draw with SKN St. Poelten on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg lost 3-1 to Sturm Graz on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 78 minutes in Odense’s 1-1 draw with Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 1-1 draw with Lyngby on Friday.

Haji Wright is OUT (Injury) for Sonderjyske.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-1 loss to Viborg on Friday.

Loucious Don Deedson came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Hobro.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Molde’s 3-0 win over Stabaek on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Fluminense on Sunday.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Newell’s Old Boys on Monday.

Alan Sonora came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Independiente’s 0-0 draw with Central Cordoba de Santiago on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX playoffs

Fernando Arce came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-0 loss to Guadalajara on Saturday.