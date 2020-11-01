Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: McKennie, Miazga, and more

Weston McKennie made his first start for Juventus since September 27th and helped the Old Lady to a convincing league win on the road.

McKennie registered one assist while playing 62 minutes in a 4-1 triumph over Spezia on Sunday. The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder has fully recovered from his spell with COVID-19 and helped set up the opening goal for Juventus in what turned out to be an easy day. McKennie’s dashing run into the box allowed Juventus to take a 14 minute lead over Spezia, with the midfielder passing to a wide-open Alvaro Morata for the opening goal.

The 21-year-old also won two fouls from his midfield position and also won two aerial battles. McKennie was replaced by Aaron Ramsey after halftime and will now look to make his first UCL start for the Turin club this week against Ferencvaros.

Matt Miazga helped Anderlecht to an important 1-0 league win over Royal Antwerp on Sunday. Miazga played 90 minutes in the heart of Vincent Kompany’s backline, winning two tackles and making one recovery from his centerback position. Miazga continued to start for the Belgian side as he aims to help the club fight for a league title this season.

Emmanuel Sabbi’s strong first season with Danish side Odense continued Sunday as he scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Horsens. Sabbi played 73 minutes in the match while bagging his third league goal in his seventh appearance overall. The U.S. Men’s National Team winger scored from close range which moved Odense up to eighth in the league table.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent also scored in Bundesliga play for Werder Bremen while Matthew Hoppe scored off the bench for Schalke II. Geoff Cameron helped QPR to a league win over Cardiff City while Julian Green also found the back of the net this weekend. Gboly Ariyibi scored from the penalty spot for Greek club Panetolikos, but unfortunately saw his team concede a pair of late goals to lose 3-1.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Christian Pulisic suffered a pre-match injury and did not play in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday.

Women’s FA Cup Final

Samantha Mewis started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 120 minutes in Manchester City’s 3-1 extra time win over Everton on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle started and played 70 minutes for Man City.

championship

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-2 win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman dressed but did not play for QPR.

Matthew Olosunde did not dress in Rotherham United’s 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday.

Giles Phillips did not dress in Wycombe Wanderers’ 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress for Bournemouth.

League One

Lynden Gooch started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Gillingham on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev started and played 57 minutes in Burton Albion’s 2-1 loss to Blackpool on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey did not dress in Shrewsbury Town’s 5-1 loss to Peterborough on Saturday.

PL2

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Fulham on Monday.

Kyle Scott started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-2 loss to Reading on Friday.

Germany

bundesliga

Josh Sargent started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Gio Reyna came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler dressed but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart tied Schalke 1-1 on Friday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 74 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 4-1 win over Hannover on Sunday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Hamburg’s 2-2 draw with St. Pauli on Friday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and played five minutes for Greuther Furth.

Alfredo Morales did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-0 win over FC Heidenheim on Friday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 4-2 win over Wehen on Sunday.

Taylor Booth dressed but did not play for Bayern II.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC’s scheduled match with Unterhaching was postponed on Saturday.

Malik Tillman did not dress for Bayern II.

Regionalliga

Nick Taitague started and played 65 minutes in Schalke II’s 1-1 draw with RW Essen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 25 minutes for Schalke II.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover II’s schedule match with Werder Bremen II was postponed on Saturday.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo and Wolfsburg II’s match was postponed.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Wolfsburg U-19 are off this weekend.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

Liga 2

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 1-1 draw with Fuenlabarada on Sunday.

Segunda Liga B

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 90 minutes in Barcelona B’s 0-0 draw with Prat on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 62 minutes in Juventus’ 4-1 win over Spezia on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Cremonese on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Lyon on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini did not dress in Caen’s 3-1 loss to Paris FC on Saturday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Benfica on Monday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Richie Ledezma came off the bench, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 16 minutes in PSV’s 4-0 win over ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Luca De La Torre started and played 87 minutes in Heracles Almelo’s 4-1 win over FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez dressed but did not play in Heerenveen’s 4-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 3-2 loss to Feyenoord on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Cambuur on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face Jong AZ Alkmaar on Monday.

Alex Mendez did not dress in Jong Ajax’s 4-1 loss to Almere City on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started and played 90 minutes in Hammarby’s 1-1 draw with Hacken on Sunday.

Romain Gall started, registered ONE ASSIST, and played 56 minutes in Orebro’s 1-0 win over Goteborg on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry started and played 45 minutes in Ostersunds’ 3-0 loss to Mjallby on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Malmo on Monday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Fatih Karagumruk’s 5-1 win over Erzurum BB on Friday.

Tyler Boyd is OUT for Besiktas.

Poland

FA CUP

Ben Lederman did not dress in Rakow Częstochowa’s 2-0 win over Termalica Nieciecza on Friday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk’s scheduled match with Slask Wroclaw was postponed on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 77 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Ross County on Saturday.

Dillon Powers dressed but did not play for Dundee United.

Scottish Cup semiFinal

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 2-0 win over Aberdeen on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Zulte Waregem on Monday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw with KV Mechelen on Saturday.

Joe Efford and Waasland-Beveren face Gent on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden’s scheduled match was postponed.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 90 minutes in Panetolikos’ 3-1 loss to PAOK Thessaloniki FC on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys’ scheduled match with Lugano was postponed on Sunday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-1 loss to Hartberg on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated WSG Swarovski Tirol 5-0 on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 73 minutes in Odense’s 1-0 win over Horsens on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Horsens.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face AGF Aarhus on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

1 Division

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 4-0 loss to Fremad Amager on Saturday.

Yosef Samuel, Loucious Don Deedson did not dress for Hobro.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt did not dress in Dundalk’s 1-1 draw with St. Patrick’s Athletic on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Henry Wingo did not dress in Molde’s 3-1 win over Mjondalen on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Internacional’s 1-0 loss to Corinthians on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Atletico San Luis’ 5-0 loss to Mazatlan on Sunday.

Fernando Arce started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-2 win over Toluca on Friday.

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress in Pumas’ 2-2 draw with Guadalajara on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco are OFF this weekend.