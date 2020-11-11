Blake, Morris, Rossi up for MVP honors as MLS announces 2020 award finalists

The voting is not over. Not in MLS anyway.

Major League Soccer announced on Wednesday afternoon the finalists for its end-of-season honors, including the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award. The candidates for that accolade are Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, the Seattle Sounders’ Jordan Morris and Nicolas Lodeiro, LAFC attacker and 2020 MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi, and Alejandro Pozuelo of Toronto FC.

Meanwhile, the players in contention for the MLS Newcomer of the Year trophy are Chicago Fire forward Robert Beric, Sporting Kansas City’s Alan Pulido, and Lucas Zelarayan of the Columbus Crew. The award, which is being introduced this season, will be given to a standout player with previous professional experience who made his MLS debut in 2020.

As for the MLS Young Player of the Year honors that have replaced the MLS Rookie of the Year award, the three candidates are Rossi, Orlando City first round draft pick Daryl Dike, and the Union’s Brenden Aaronson.

All the awards, including the 2020 MLS Best XI, will be announced in the coming weeks. The MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year will be decided by online voting from Nov. 12-18.

Here are all the finalists for each of the 2020 MLS end-of-season awards:

MLS Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player Finalists

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Nicolás Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC)

Diego Rossi (LAFC)

MLS Defender of the Year Finalists

Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union)

Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists

Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Eloy Room (Columbus Crew)

Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

MLS Newcomer of the Year Finalists

Robert Berić (Chicago Fire)

Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)

Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew)

MLS Young Player of the Year Finalists

Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union)

Daryl Dike (Orlando City)

Diego Rossi (LAFC)

MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Finalists

Jim Curtin (Philadelphia Union)

Oscar Pareja (Orlando City)

Greg Vanney (Toronto FC)

MLS Comeback Player of the Year Finalists

Kevin Molino (Minnesota United)

Milton Valenzuela (Columbus Crew)

Bradley Wright-Phillips (LAFC)

MLS Humanitarian of the Year Finalists

Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers)

Mark-Anthony Kaye (LAFC)

Justin Morrow (Toronto FC)

Referee of the Year Finalists

Joe Dickerson

Ismail Elfath

Jair Marrufo