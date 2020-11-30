Brenden Aaronson, Efrain Alvarez, Ayo Akinola among the 22 players called into the USMNT December camp

The final U.S. Men’s National Team camp of 2020 will feature a crop of new faces, as Gregg Berhalter taps into the young talent in Major League Soccer for his team’s final match of the year.
LA Galaxy youngsters Efrain Alvarez and Julian Araujo, and standout young strikers Daryl Dike and Ayo Akinola are among the 12 uncapped players called in for the USMNT’s upcoming training camp ahead of a year-end friendly against El Salvador, on December 9 at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Philadelphia Union standouts Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie are also part of the squad, with Aaronson set for a January move to Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.
Alvarez’s inclusion will turn heads due to the fact the Los Angeles native has represented Mexico on the youth national team level, including as a standout at the Under-17 World Cup in 2019.
Due to Alvarez’s participation in that youth World Cup, he cannot play in the El Salvador friendly, or represent the United States until he files a one-time Change of Association with FIFA. He doesn’t need the Change of Association in order to train with the USMNT though, and his acceptance of the December call-up suggests the 18-year-old is still keeping national team options open.
The squad is made up almost exclusively of MLS players, with Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos the lone player on the roster who wasn’t part of an MLS team in 2020.
Berhalter could still call in additional players from the MLS teams that are eliminated in this week’s MLS playoff matches (Seattle Sounders, FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United).
Berhalter has called in some intriguing forward prospects, including Orlando City standout Daryl Dike and Toronto FC breakout striker Ayo Akinola. Both Dike and Akinola are eligilble to play for multiple national teams, with Akinola reportedly considering playing for Canada.
Alvarez isn’t the only dual national from the LA Galaxy on the USMNT roster. Right back Julian Araujo is also in the squad amid rumors that the Mexican national team has approached the teenager about playing for El Tri.
Here is the full 22-player squad:
USMNT December training camp roster
(Caps/national team goals)
GOALKEEPERS: CJ Dos Santos (Benfica/POR; 0/0), Bill Hamid (D.C. United; 7/0), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)
DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers; 0/0, Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 17/3), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 1/0), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 1/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 12/2)
MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; 1/0), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 23/2), Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 16/3)
FORWARDS: Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC/CAN; 0/0), Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 33/5), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC; 0/0), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 5/1), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC; 0/0)
It is good to see Berhalter being assertive with dual nationals, calling in 4 candidates.The decision comes down to a discussion between the player and agent, and which option provides the best potential for career advancement. Dest saw the opening at left back, and made a wise choice. Either Dike and Akinola can slot in as a replacement for the aging Altidore, and both have lots of similarities, but one questions whether there is A need or room for both. Nigeria is a long flight for Dike, and Canada is right next door for Akinola, and he is a likely starter. that will likely weigh into the decision.
If Alvarez accepts the call up and trains with the team, the door is open. The upside is high, so if he and his agent see an opening at midfield, maybe he will make the switch.
I like Acosta back in the mix at mid, he’s produced in some friendlies and was hard done by. I appreciate the experiments but again this has been set up to confirm him plus Aaronson and Lletget. Lletget just played the last set and I don’t get the scouting value of him hogging another start so soon, other than the coach putting his thumb on the scale that he should emerge from the dogfight for the attacking bench. On Aaronson based on his last anonymous NT outing this should be closer to a tryout game where he is not above the other prospects and the best player wins. But he will get the start to make a case. Again, it’s like, give some equal chances out. Make people earn it.
At back I like that the wide options are basically wide open. However the selection is such Long and Zimmermann will get most/all of the CB minutes. I am not necessarily opposed to them but it’s again where the disparity in the roster is such the starters at some spots are just obvious and I think the whole backline has been iffy enough everyone should be contested. In fact I think it would be in our best interests to trial CBs and give them 90 to make a case. A 10 minute cameo gets them in front of the coach for practice but be real about their chances of making much of an argument.
I will give GB the credit that Lovitz and other backline disappointments were omitted, however the selection does not give the feel of a first team core so it is unclear if their omission reflects any lasting opinion of them. No Bradley Jozy Zardes either. I wish that reflected an objective analysis of their tepid work this year but they likely are being rested.
The keeping choices are messed up. Hamid had a horror season, lousy team, low save %, 1.88 GAA. Some regular veterans who are eliminated had much better seasons on paper. Some emerging possibilities had good years and didn’t make camp. He basically made his choices Hamid off a lousy year for a cap he didn’t earn, or U23 types who will likely sit and watch. GB’s thumb on the scales in favor of Hamid who didn’t earn it. We actually need to sort out who the second and third keepers should be. I don’t see this helping that one bit in a helpful way. It’s almost designed to protect Hamid who played awfully and whose NT lock has never been explained other than at one point people thought he’d be in the mix and he never got taken back out.
If Matt Turner becomes available he’ll get the call