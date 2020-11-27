Chelsea -Tottenham headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV (and top 5 matches to watch)

Spurs fans have waited a long time to hear it, but their team is the talk of the footballing world after José Mourinho navigated a signature win over Manchester City last weekend.

Tottenham is atop the Premier League table, but its work is far from over. Their weekend opponent Chelsea is looking to swap places in the table and it brings plenty to the conversation in its effort to do so.

The last time the two faced off, it was in the round of 16 of the EFL Cup which saw a 1-1 draw end in a 6-5 penalty shootout, narrowly tipping in Tottenham’s favor.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

Chelsea vs Tottenham. For the teams involved in this iteration of a London Derby, the stakes have not been this high in some time. Netherlands vs USWNT. A World Cup Final rematch will see the hosts eager to bring the reigning champions of the international scene back down to earth. Napoli vs Roma. A Derby del Sol match is just what both of these teams need to light a spark and rise in the power struggle of Serie A, which is very much for the taking right now. Borusaia Monchengladbach vs Schalke. At the moment, Schalke is in the cellar of the Bundesliga, and this weekend’s matchup against a contender could see another critical loss pile on them. Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC. The Crew, who owns the title of the best remaining team in the East, will be without at least four players for the match and expansion side Nashville is rolling as every remaining game is the biggest of its club history. The writing is on the wall for another major upset.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App, Sportsnet East, Spo…- Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Levante

Women’s International Friendly

1 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Netherlands vs USA

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Paços de Ferreira vs Famalicão

Primera A

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Olmedo

7 p.m. –fuboTV – Mushuc Runa vs Emelec

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Queens Park Rangers

FA Cup

2:55 p.m. –ESPN+– Tranmere Rovers vs Brackley Town

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – East Bengal vs Atk Mohun Bagan

CAF Champions League

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Zamalek vs Al Ahly

UEFA Women’s Euro Qualifying

3 p.m. –fuboTV – France vs Austria

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Burnley

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Everton vs Leeds United

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Brom vs Sheffield United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Borussia Dortmund vs Köln

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Stuttgart vs Bayern München

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Borussia M’gladbach vs Schalke 04

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Elche vs Cádiz

10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Atlético Madrid

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Huesca vs Sevilla

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés

Serie A

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Inter

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Benevento vs Juventus

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Hellas Verona

Ligue 1

3 p.m. –fuboTV – PSG vs Bordeaux

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – León vs Puebla

10:06 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – América vs Guadalajara

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Reading vs Bristol City

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City

FA Cup

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Morecambe vs Solihull Moors

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Portsmouth vs King’s Lynn Town

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Peterborough United vs Chorley

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Hyderabad

Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Emmen vs Ajax

Scottish League Cup

12:15 p.m. –ESPN+ – St. Mirren vs Aberdeen

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Denizlispor

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Rizespor vs Galatasaray

Ukrainian Premier League

10 a.m. –fuboTV – Dynamo Kyiv vs Vorskla

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV -1 vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Southampton vs Manchester United

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

2:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Wolverhampton

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim

La Liga

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Osasuna

10:15 a.m. –fuboTV – Getafe vs Athletic Club

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Granada

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Villarreal

Serie A

6:30 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Lazio vs Udinese

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Crotone

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – AC Milan vs Fiorentina

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Spezia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Roma

Ligue 1

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Lorient vs Montpellier

9 a.m. –fuboTV– Monaco vs Nîmes

Liga MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL

Major League Soccer

3 p.m. -ABC, ESPN Deportes – Orlando City SC vs New England Revolution

8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC

Football Bundesliga

8:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Wolfsberger AC vs Ried

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Nordsjælland vs AGF

EFL Championship

7 a.m. –ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City

FA Cup

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Shrewsbury Town vs Oxford City

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bristol Rovers vs Darlington

9:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Marine vs Havant & Waterlooville

Indian Super League

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Odisha

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Vitesse vs Fortuna Sittard

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Utrecht

2 p.m. –ESPN+ – PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam

Scottish League Cup

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Celtic vs Ross County

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Falkirk vs Rangers

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Varberg vs Malmö FF

Super Lig

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Beşiktaş