Chelsea -Tottenham headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV (and top 5 matches to watch)

Spurs fans have waited a long time to hear it, but their team is the talk of the footballing world after José Mourinho navigated a signature win over Manchester City last weekend.
Tottenham is atop the Premier League table, but its work is far from over. Their weekend opponent Chelsea is looking to swap places in the table and it brings plenty to the conversation in its effort to do so.
The last time the two faced off, it was in the round of 16 of the EFL Cup which saw a 1-1 draw end in a 6-5 penalty shootout, narrowly tipping in Tottenham’s favor.
Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:
Top 5 Matches to Watch
- Chelsea vs Tottenham. For the teams involved in this iteration of a London Derby, the stakes have not been this high in some time.
- Netherlands vs USWNT. A World Cup Final rematch will see the hosts eager to bring the reigning champions of the international scene back down to earth.
- Napoli vs Roma. A Derby del Sol match is just what both of these teams need to light a spark and rise in the power struggle of Serie A, which is very much for the taking right now.
- Borusaia Monchengladbach vs Schalke. At the moment, Schalke is in the cellar of the Bundesliga, and this weekend’s matchup against a contender could see another critical loss pile on them.
- Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC. The Crew, who owns the title of the best remaining team in the East, will be without at least four players for the match and expansion side Nashville is rolling as every remaining game is the biggest of its club history. The writing is on the wall for another major upset.
This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online
Friday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -ESPN+, ESPN App, Sportsnet East, Spo…- Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Levante
Women’s International Friendly
1 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Netherlands vs USA
Primeira Liga
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Paços de Ferreira vs Famalicão
Primera A
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Olmedo
7 p.m. –fuboTV – Mushuc Runa vs Emelec
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Queens Park Rangers
FA Cup
2:55 p.m. –ESPN+– Tranmere Rovers vs Brackley Town
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – East Bengal vs Atk Mohun Bagan
CAF Champions League
2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Zamalek vs Al Ahly
UEFA Women’s Euro Qualifying
3 p.m. –fuboTV – France vs Austria
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -Peacock- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Burnley
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Everton vs Leeds United
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Brom vs Sheffield United
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Borussia Dortmund vs Köln
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – RB Leipzig vs Arminia Bielefeld
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Freiburg
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Stuttgart vs Bayern München
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Borussia M’gladbach vs Schalke 04
La Liga
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Elche vs Cádiz
10:15 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Huesca vs Sevilla
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés
Serie A
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs Inter
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Benevento vs Juventus
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Atalanta vs Hellas Verona
Ligue 1
3 p.m. –fuboTV – PSG vs Bordeaux
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – León vs Puebla
10:06 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – América vs Guadalajara
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Reading vs Bristol City
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City
FA Cup
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Morecambe vs Solihull Moors
10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Portsmouth vs King’s Lynn Town
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Peterborough United vs Chorley
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Hyderabad
Eredivisie
12:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Emmen vs Ajax
Scottish League Cup
12:15 p.m. –ESPN+ – St. Mirren vs Aberdeen
Super Lig
8 a.m. –fuboTV – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Denizlispor
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Rizespor vs Galatasaray
Ukrainian Premier League
10 a.m. –fuboTV – Dynamo Kyiv vs Vorskla
12:30 p.m. –fuboTV -1 vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Sunday
Premier League
9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Southampton vs Manchester United
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
2:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Wolverhampton
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Mainz 05 vs Hoffenheim
La Liga
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Osasuna
10:15 a.m. –fuboTV – Getafe vs Athletic Club
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Granada
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Villarreal
Serie A
6:30 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Lazio vs Udinese
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bologna vs Crotone
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – AC Milan vs Fiorentina
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Spezia
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Roma
Ligue 1
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Lorient vs Montpellier
9 a.m. –fuboTV– Monaco vs Nîmes
Liga MX
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL
Major League Soccer
3 p.m. -ABC, ESPN Deportes – Orlando City SC vs New England Revolution
8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC
Football Bundesliga
8:30 a.m. –fuboTV– Wolfsberger AC vs Ried
Super Liga
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Nordsjælland vs AGF
EFL Championship
7 a.m. –ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City
FA Cup
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Shrewsbury Town vs Oxford City
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Bristol Rovers vs Darlington
9:45 a.m. –ESPN+ – Marine vs Havant & Waterlooville
Indian Super League
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Odisha
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+ – Vitesse vs Fortuna Sittard
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Utrecht
2 p.m. –ESPN+ – PSV vs Sparta Rotterdam
Scottish League Cup
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Celtic vs Ross County
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Falkirk vs Rangers
Allsvenskan
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Varberg vs Malmö FF
Super Lig
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Beşiktaş
