Dest scores first Barcelona goal, De La Fuente makes UCL debut

Sergino Dest opened his Barcelona goal scoring account in very impressive fashion in UEFA Champions League play on Tuesday night while international teammate Konrad De La Fuente also made his competitive debut.

Dest played both creator and finisher on this attacking move in the 52nd minute of Barcelona’s game against Dynamo Kiev to open the scoring. He picked up a pass outside the penalty area and made a nice needle threading pass to Pedri before making his run at the goal. Pedri made a quick feed to Martin Braithwaite and the Danish forward’s one-touch pass found Dest at the edge of the six-yard box, where he slipped a shot inside the far post at a tight angle.

Sergino Dest becomes the first @USMNT player to score for Barcelona 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B0vNw0vc6N — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 24, 2020

The goal, Dest’s first at the senior team level, made him the first American to score a goal for Barcelona.

The Dutch-born defender has played for the USMNT since committing his international future to the United States over the Netherlands in 2019. Dest has made five USMNT appearances since then, including a pair of starts in the team’s recent November friendlies.

Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax in a $25 million transfer and wasted little time embedding himself in the side. Tuesday night was his third Champions League start and fifth start in all competitions for his new club.

De La Fuente made his senior competitive debut for Ronald Koeman’s side, replacing Trincao in the 83rd minute and closing out a 4-0 win. He almost came close to registering his first senior assist for the club.

The 19-year-old connected with Dest in the 89th minute, but the right back’s shot flew just over the crossbar. De La Fuente’s appearance also set a new record in the competition with seven American players all featuring in a single season.

Barcelona remained perfect in UCL play with its fourth consecutive win in the competition, clinching a spot into the Round of 16.