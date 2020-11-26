Four Crew players test positive for COVID-19

The Columbus Crew are gearing up for Sunday’s Eastern Conference semifinal match against Nashville SC, but are likely to be without four players at Mafpre Stadium.

The team announced Wednesday night that four players have tested positive for COVID-19 after continuous testing this week. No additional positive results have been received on Wednesday while the club continues to prepare for Sunday’s home match.

“Upon receipt of initial positive results of two players on Sunday, November 22, both players self-isolated under a strict and detailed protocol and extensive contact tracing and facility sanitization took place,” the club said in a statement. “After a scheduled off day on Monday, two additional players had results that returned positive following Tuesday’s testing and self-isolated. The Club will continue to test each remaining day this week and is scheduled to train Friday and Saturday ahead of Sunday’s postseason contest at home.” “The health and safety of all players and staff remains the highest priority for the Club and the four individuals will remain in isolation, to be monitored by the Club’s medical staff. The Club has been in regular communication with Major League Soccer and local health authorities on the matter.”

The Crew opened its playoff schedule with a 3-2 first round win over the New York Red Bulls last weekend and now welcomes a Nashville squad to town, who have won its first two MLS playoff matches in club history.