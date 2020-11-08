Gioacchini scores winning goal in final match before USMNT duty

Nicholas Gioacchini is one of 10 American players who will be looking to make its senior debut for the U.S. Men’s National Team and the forward is flying high after scoring a game-winning goal over the weekend.

Gioacchini came off the bench and scored the winning goal as 10-man Caen defeated Nancy 2-1 in Ligue 2 play. It was a positive result for the club at home, but overall a better performance off the bench for Gioacchini, whom scored his second goal of the season.

“It was a rather complicated match scenario, ten against eleven at the end,” Gioacchini said post match. “I think we deserve to win, we defend well enough, we put conviction. In the end, I did what I’m asked to do. I’m happier for the team than for myself. I see the goal as a victory more than a personal statistic. In view of the work that is done the team in training, we deserve these results. I’m happy for everyone.”

Gioacchini is in his second season with Caen’s first team, after making 18 combined appearances in 2019-20 for the Ligue 2 side. He scored two goals and added two assists for the club in a shortened season due to COVID-19, but has not let up in the new campaign.

The 20-year-old has continued to earn minutes for the club which has attracted the attention of USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter. Berhalter rewarded Gioacchini with his first senior call up for November friendlies against Wales and Panama, and will get to watch firsthand what the young forward could provide to a deep pool of players.

“It’s a week that shows the job done,” Gioacchini said when asked about the USMNT call up. “I didn’t give up, we all gave up nothing and I’m happy. Now, I’m going to go to the selection, it’s is a plus. I didn’t think too much about it before the game, I really thought about winning this game.”

“Sacrifice, work, listening and the blessing of God. I see it like that, like an opportunity that I never had, of which I must take the best advantage by showing what I can bring to the team.”

Gioacchini now has six goals in his 25 combined appearances for Caen, who are aiming for promotion back to France’s top flight this season. For now though the forward will aim to impress in his first international call up in his professional career.