Gooch out for one month with ankle injury

Lynden Gooch has been one of Sunderland’s top performers this season, but the American winger is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson confirmed Friday that Gooch will miss up to one month with an ankle injury suffered midweek. Gooch missed the Black Cats 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town on Friday and Parkinson admitted why the veteran was unavailable.

“Lynden went to see a specialist on Wednesday night about an ankle injury,” Parkinson said. “He feels he needs a period of rest, and he’ll have an injection on Friday, so we expect him to be out for between two and four weeks.”

“It’s certainly a blow for Lynden as he has been exceptional so far this season, but we have to take the specialist’s advice and ensure he’s ready and firing when he returns.”

Gooch has been a key producer for Sunderland this League One season, scoring two goals and adding six assists in 14 appearances. The 24-year-old registered five of those in league play with one also coming in the EFL Trophy.

His absence will be surely missed by Sunderland, who have recorded six wins and five draws to only two losses in 13 matches this season. Sunderland currently sits in eighth place in the league table with 23 points, five points back from the final automatic promotion place.