Holmes scores first goal of season for Derby County

Duane Holmes has needed consistent playing time at Derby County to truly make an impact for the relegation-threatened club and the midfielder delivered Saturday.

Holmes started for the Rams and scored the opening goal at Pride Park against Wycombe Wanderers for his first goal of the new EFL Championship season. It was a good performance from Holmes, however Derby County conceded late to only muster a 1-1 draw.

The midfielder was busy in the first half and got the breakthrough goal in the 36th minute. Colin Kazim-Richards sent a low cross into the box and Holmes connected with a back heel to give the Rams a deserved 1-0 advantage. Overall it was Holmes’ first goal since February 8th of last season.

It was clever skill from the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder, who had gone 16 matches without finding the back of the net.

Matt Bloomfield’s 80th minute equalizer though earned the visitors a point in what was Wayne Rooney’s first match in charge as caretaker manager.

Derby County next hosts Coventry City on Tuesday looking to end a 10 match winless run.