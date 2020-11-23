Inter Milan-Real Madrid headlines This Week's Soccer on TV (and the Top 5 Matches to Watch)

One could imagine Antonio Conte’s trophy drought since taking the helm at Inter will see him on the hot seat, and he finds himself in deep trouble with his team sitting in the cellar of Group B in UEFA Champions League play.

Last year he lost the boat race in the Serie A title, bowed out of Champions League early, and then watched a Romelu Lukaku own goal roll in to hand Sevilla the Europa League trophy.

If he wants to turn things around, that will start against a worthy adversary in the form of Real Madrid on Wednesday. In their first UCL matchup, Los Blancos won 3-2, and they come in winless in their last two La Liga matches, making the contest one which offers ground for a wakeup call for the heavyweights to return to the form they’re expected to perform at.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

Top 5 Matches to Watch

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid – Inter needs a continental win, Madrid needs any win right now. Liverpool vs Atalanta – For the hosts, this one is about maintenance. For the visitors, they need points in a hurry if they have thoughts about making another wonder run. Paris Saint Germain vs RB Leipzig – Last year’s runner up is at risk of falling behind the pack in Group H if it lets this winnable game slide. Internacional vs Boca Juniors – Two credible threats in need of etching their names on a major trophy in this decade square off in the first leg of Copa Libertadores round of 16 action. Seattle Sounders vs LAFC – Another year, another MLS Cup playoff puzzle for LAFC, which is mortified at the thought of its second first-round exit in the last three tries.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and online

Monday

Premier League

12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Crystal Palace

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton vs Southampton

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Real Betis

Primera División

5 p.m. –fuboTV – Godoy Cruz vs Rosario Central

7:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Newell’s Old Boys vs Talleres Córdoba

Primera A

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Orense vs Barcelona

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Macará vs LDU Portoviejo

Bundesliga 2

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Osnabrück vs Nürnberg

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Odisha vs Hyderabad

Super Lig

11:30 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Kayserispor

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Krasnodar vs Sevilla

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Rennes vs Chelsea

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Lazio vs Zenit

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Borussia Dortmund vs Club Brugge

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Juventus vs Ferencváros

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – PSG vs RB Leipzig

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Manchester United vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Coppa Italia

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – SPAL vs Monza

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Athletico- PR vs River Plate

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Santos

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Racing Club vs Flamengo

Major League Soccer

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Toronto FC vs Nashville SC

8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution

10:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Seattle Sounders vs LAFC

EFL Championship

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Bahia vs Unión Santa Fe

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Vélez Sarsfield vs Deportivo Cali

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision, TUDN.com – Borussia M’gladbach vs Shakhtar Donetsk

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Manchester City

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Bayern München vs Salzburg

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Atlético Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moskva

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Inter vs Real Madrid

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Marseille vs Porto

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Liverpool vs Atalanta

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Ajax vs Midtjylland

Coppa Italia

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Empoli vs Brescia

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Cosenza

11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Hellas Verona

11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Spezia

11:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Fiorentina

Copa Libertadores

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente del Valle vs Nacional

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Delfin vs Palmeiras

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Libertad vs Wilstermann

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Internacional vs Boca Juniors

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Bristol City vs Watford

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Bolívar vs Lanús

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Coquimbo Unido vs Sport Huancayo

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Fénix vs Independiente

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – CSKA Sofia vs Young Boys

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, UniMás, TUDN.com – Molde vs Arsenal

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Sporting Braga vs Leicester City

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – AEK Athens vs Zorya

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Sparta Praha vs Celtic

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA – Lille vs Milan

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision, TUDN.com – Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Villarreal

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Qarabağ vs Sivasspor

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – LASK Linz vs Antwerp

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – CSKA Moskva vs Feyenoord

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Wolfsberger AC vs Dinamo Zagreb

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Gent vs Crvena Zvezda

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Slovan Liberec vs Hoffenheim

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – CFR Cluj vs Roma

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Dundalk vs Rapid Wien

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Bayer Leverkusen vs Hapoel Be’er Sheva

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Nice vs Slavia Praha

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Standard Liège vs Lech Poznań

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Rangers vs Benfica

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – PSV vs PAOK

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN.com – Granada vs Omonia Nicosia

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, UniMás – Napoli vs Rijeka

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – AZ vs Real Sociedad

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA – Tottenham Hotspur vs Ludogorets

Coppa Italia

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Virtus Entella

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Genoa

Copa Libertadores

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Guaraní vs Grêmio

Copa Sudamericana

5:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– River Plate vs Universidad Católica

7:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Defensa y Justicia vs Vasco da Gama

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Junior vs Unión La Calera