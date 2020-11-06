Johannsson, Wright and the top USMNT prospects who missed the cut

The U.S. Men’s National Team will be taking the field in Swansea in six days, while several in-form players will not be in the mix.

Gregg Berhalter named his 24-player roster on Tuesday ahead of a pair of November friendlies, the team’s first action since February due to COVID-19. While many familiar faces were included into the roster, several players did not get brought in for matches against Wales and Panama.

Aron Johannsson, Julian Green, and Erik Palmer-Brown are just three players who are currently impressing in Europe, but continue to wait for their latest call ins by Berhalter and his staff.

Here’s a closer look at five players who warranted a call in:

Aron Johannsson

Aron Johannsson may be 29-years-old, but he is currently having his best domestic season in Sweden. Johannsson’s 13 goals, including 10 in the Allsvenskan is currently the most for Hammarby this season and is good for eighth in the Swedish top flight.

Johannsson has not featured for the USMNT since 2015, but his impressive season with Hammarby has put him on the radar

Haji Wright

Haji Wright has wasted little time in getting acclimated at Danish side Sonderjyske, becoming the club’s leading goalscorer in the early stages of the season.

Wright has five league goals in seven appearances this season, a major step forward after struggling for goals in the Eredivisie last campaign. The 22-year-old has worked through the ranks of U.S. Soccer, most recently featuring for the Under-23’s, but looks set to wait for his USMNT debut.

Erik Palmer-Brown

Erik Palmer-Brown is an intriguing prospect who is making the most of his second-consecutive loan to Austria Wien. The Manchester City loanee has gone the distance in five matches this Bundesliga campaign and overall has made 31 combined appearances in the past 18 months.

A former U.S. Under-20 and Under-18 Men’s National Team player, Palmer-Brown is another talented defender who unfortunately has several international teammates to compete with. With a busy 2021 right around the corner, Palmer-Brown could be in consideration if he continues racking up minutes and impressive performances abroad.

Julian Green

Julian Green has continued to develop into a well-rounded central midfielder for 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Furth, and has been in top form in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has two goals and two assists in seven combined appearances for Furth this season, contributing on the offensive (87% passing completion rate) and defensive sides of the field.

Emmanuel Sabbi

Emmanuel Sabbi has started his new chapter with Odense and has not missed a beat in the Danish club’s attack. Sabbi has three goals and one assist in seven league outings, while playing out wide and even as a false No. 9 at times.

The 22-year-old is also an option for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team, but could jump up to the senior team if he continues to impress for the Superliagen side. His versatility is a plus and could play in a number of different roles in Berhalter’s system, should he get a chance in 2021.