Lletget replaces Sargent on USMNT November roster

Sebastian Lletget has been added to the U.S. Men’s National Team for its upcoming November friendlies against Wales and Panama.

U.S. Soccer announced the roster move on Thursday, in which Lletget will replace Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent on the squad. Sargent was not released by Bremen due to travel regulations, which would’ve seen the striker have to quarantine for five days upon arrival back into Germany.

Berhalter stated in his press conference Tuesday that MLS players were not included for the friendlies due to the Cup Playoffs kicking off just four days after the scheduled Panama friendly on November 20th. However, Lletget’s MLS season will end on Sunday as the L.A. Galaxy are already eliminated from playoff contention.

The 28-year-old midfielder scored six goals and added three assists for the Galaxy this season in 21 combined appearances. Lletget was one of the more impressive players for the Western Conference club this season, who fired its coach and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Lletget has earned 14 caps for the USMNT, scoring two goals. He will join his teammates in Cardiff ahead of a November 12th date with Wales at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea.

The USMNT will conclude its November schedule against Concacaf rivals Panama in Austria on the 16th.