Man City-Liverpool, Dortmund-Bayern headline This Week's Soccer on TV (and Top 5 Matches to Watch)

Liverpool’s title defense in the English Premier League is off to a good start, but Manchester City will take its first shot at the Reds in the marquee match of the weekend.

Pep Guardiola’ side is currently five points behind Liverpool, with a game in hand, so holding serve at home will be pivotal if City is going to be a serious contender to regain the title it lost last season.

In Germany, Borussia Dortmund plays host to Bayern Munich in a battle of the top two teams in the Bundesliga. Both sides are riding four-match winning streaks heading into their Saturday showdown at Signal Iduna Park.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

This Week’s Top Five Matches

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV & Online

FRIDAY

Premier League

12:30 p.m. – Peacock – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

3 p.m. -Peacock – Southampton vs Newcastle United

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Werder Bremen vs Köln

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Elche vs Celta de Vigo

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Udinese

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Atlético San Luis

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Juárez vs América

URUGUAY

5 p.m. –fuboTV – Patronato vs Huracán

7:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Argentinos Juniors vs Aldosivi

ECUADOR

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Orense

7 p.m. –fuboTV– Olmedo vs Barcelona

EFL Championship

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Cardiff City vs Bristol City

FA Cup

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Harrogate Town vs Skelmersdale United

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Alloa Athletic vs Dundee

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Gaziantepspor vs Beşiktaş

NCAA Men’s College Soccer

4 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Virginia Tech vs Virginia

6 p.m. -ESPN+ – Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern

7 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Louisville vs Notre Dame

8 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Duke vs North Carolina

NCAA Women’s College Soccer

6 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – South Carolina vs Tennessee

6 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Oklahoma vs Baylor

7 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN App – Arkansas vs Mississippi State

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Missouri vs Georgia

8 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Iowa State vs Kansas

8 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- West Virginia vs TCU

8 p.m. -ESPN App – LSU vs Texas A&M

8:10 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Texas vs Texas Tech

Saturday

Premier League

7:30a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Manchester United

10a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Sheffield United

3 p.m. -Peacock – West Ham United vs Fulham

Bundesliga

9:30a.m. – ESPN+, ESPN App – RB Leipzig vs Freiburg

9:30a.m. – ESPN+, ESPN App – Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld

9:30a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04

9:30a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Augsburg vs Hertha BSC

9:30a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

La Liga

8a.m. –fuboTV – Huesca vs Eibar

10:15a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Real Betis

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Osasuna

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Cádiz

Serie A

9a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Cagliari vs Sampdoria

12 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Benevento vs Spezia

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Parma vs Fiorentina

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Famalicão vs Marítimo

3:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Guimarães vs Sporting CP

Ligue 1

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Rennes

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Guadalajara vs Monterrey

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs Necaxa

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Tigres UANL vs Atlas

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM

Football Bundesliga l (Austria)

11a.m. –fuboTV– Rheindorf Altach vs Austria Wien

Super League

6:35a.m. –ESPN+– Shanghai SIPG vs Beijing Guoan

Primera A

6:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportes Tolima vs Boyacá Chicó

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV– América de Cali vs Millonarios

EFL Championship

7:30a.m. –ESPN+– Reading vs Stoke City

10a.m. –ESPN+– Nottingham Forest vs Wycombe Wanderers

FA Cup

7:30a.m. –ESPN+– Tonbridge Angels vs Bradford City

10a.m. -ESPN App – Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– United of Manchester vs Doncaster Rovers

Liga de Expansión MX

8:05 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Tlaxcala vs Tepatitlán

Super Lig

8a.m. –fuboTV– Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor

11a.m. –fuboTV…- Fenerbahçe vs Konyaspor

NCAA Women’s College Soccer

7 p.m. -ESPN App – Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt

Sunday

Premier League

7a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– West Bromwich Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

9a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

11:30a.m. -Peacock – Manchester City vs Liverpool

2:15 p.m. -Peacock – Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Bundesliga

9:30a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim

12 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Villarreal

10:15a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Granada

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Levante vs Deportivo Alavés

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Athletic Club

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Real Madrid

Serie A

6:30a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Lazio vs Juventus

9a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Atalanta vs Inter

9a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Genoa vs Roma

9a.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Torino vs Crotone

12 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App – Bologna vs Napoli

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – AC Milan vs Hellas Verona

Primeira Liga

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Porto vs Portimonense

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Sporting Braga

Ligue 1

9a.m. –fuboTV– Lens vs Reims

9a.m. –fuboTV– Lorient vs Nantes

Liga MX

1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV– Toluca vs León

8:06 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Mazatlán

10:06 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Querétaro vs Tijuana

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Chicago Fire vs New York City FC

3:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United

3:30 p.m. –ESPN+– DC United vs Montreal Impact

3:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati

3:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC

3:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC

3:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes – Philadelphia Union vs New England

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids

6:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – LAFC vs Portland Timbers

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Minnesota United vs FC Dallas

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Real Salt Lake vs Sporting KC

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Seattle Sounders vs San Jose Earthquakes

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App- Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy

Primera A

4 p.m. –fuboTV– Once Caldas vs Deportivo Cali

6:05 p.m. –fuboTV– Junior vs Alianza Petrolera

8:10 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pasto

Super Liga

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Midtjylland vs København

Primera A

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Emelec vs Universidad Católica

FA Cup

7:45a.m. –ESPN+– Maldon & Tiptree vs Morecambe

7:45a.m. –ESPN+– Hampton & Richmond vs Oldham Athletic

9:30a.m. –ESPN+– Eastbourne Borough vs Blackpool

FA Women’s Super League

7a.m. – NBCSports.com – Chelsea FC vs Everton

9:30a.m. – NBCSports.com – Manchester United vs Arsenal

Liga de Expansión MX

7 p.m. -TUDN.com, TUDN App- Alebrijes de Oaxaca vs Atlante

Eredivisie

6:15a.m. –ESPN+– Utrecht vs Ajax

8:30a.m. –ESPN+– Vitesse vs Emmen

8:30a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Groningen

2 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Willem II

Scottish Premiership

7a.m. –ESPN+– Motherwell vs Celtic

Allsvenskan

8:30a.m. –ESPN+– Djurgården vs AIK

Super Lig

11a.m. –fuboTV– Sivasspor vs Galatasaray