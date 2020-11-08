MLS Decision Day Live Scoreboard (Union lead Revs, Red Bulls lead TFC)

The 2020 MLS regular season comes to a close on Sunday, with all 26 teams in action, and some playoff spots and plenty of playoff seeds still to be determined.

The biggest prize on the line on Sunday is the MLS Supporters’ Shield, which the Philadelphia Union will try to secure with a win against the New England Revolution. A stumble by the Union would open the door for Toronto FC to potentially jump in and grab the shield.

The Eastern Conference has two remaining playoff spots up for grabs, with five teams alive for those two playoff places. The Montreal Impact and Chicago Fire can secure their postseason berths with a win, but any dropped points by either could open the door for Atlanta United, Inter Miami and potentially D.C. United.

In the Western Conference, the eight playoff teams are set, but playoff seeds are on the line. Sporting Kansas City is in first place, but a stumble today would open the door for the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders to jump into the top spot, and earn the top seed in the West.

The SBI editorial staff will provide score updates throughout the day, so stay tuned here for scores, and post-game recaps of all 13 matches:

Union 2, Revolution 0 (Second Half)

(Santos 42′, Burke 69′)

Fire 3, NYCFC 4 (Second Half)

(Beric 33′, Frankowski 42′, 43′) – (Callens 15′, Mackay-Steven 32′, Medina 37′, Castellanos 77′)

Crew 2, Atlanta United 1 (Second Half)

(Zelarayan 28′, Zardes 51′) – (Moreno 58′)

D.C. United 2, Impact 1 (Second Half)

(Pines 9′, Kamara 33′) – (Bojan 13′)

Inter Miami 2, FC Cincinnati 1 (Second Half)

(Ambrose 19′, Gonzalez Pirez 23′) – (Gyau 68′)

Red Bulls 2, Toronto FC 1 (Second Half)

(Barlow 24′, White 26′) – (Endoh 51′)

Orlando City 2, Nashville SC 1 (Second Half)

(Dike 4′, Nani 61′) – (Lovitz 20′)

Dynamo vs. Rapids (6:30 pm ET)

LAFC vs. Timbers (6:30 pm ET)

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas (6:30 pm ET)

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City (6:30 pm ET)

Sounders vs. Earthquakes (6:30 pm ET)

Whitecaps vs. Galaxy (6:30 pm ET)