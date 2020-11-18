Morales back in training after lengthy injury absence

Alfredo Morales was a consistent player for Fortuna Dusseldorf last season and the veteran midfielder is aiming to be back in the squad ahead of this weekend’s return to play.

Morales returned to full training for the 2. Bundesliga side after recovering from an ankle injury. The 30-year-old has only made one league appearance this season, playing 62 minutes in a 2-1 road loss to Hamburg back in September.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder also appeared once in German Cup play for Dusseldorf, but is eligible for selection this weekend should Uwe Rosler see enough out of him this week.

Morales played in 27 Bundesliga matches last season for Dusseldorf, scoring one goal and registering two assists. Despite his consistent play, the defensive midfielder could not help the club from avoiding relegation to the second tier.

Dusseldorf has slumped to 13th place in the 18-team 2. Bundesliga table after only winning two of its opening seven matches. After winning only one match out of its past five, the club will aim to kickstart a positive run of form this weekend against Sandhausen.