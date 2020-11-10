Orlando's Exploria Stadium to host final rounds of Concacaf Champions League

The 2020 Concacaf Champions League will resume this December with the tournament being hosted a neutral site.

Concacaf announced Tuesday that Orlando City’s Exploria Stadium will host the final rounds of the postponed tournament. Seven single-leg ties will be played to determine a winner with Orlando hosting the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final from Dec. 15-22.

“The Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League is our flagship club competition and a huge amount of work has gone into ensuring we can safely resume the tournament and crown a regional club champion,” said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani.

“Orlando’s Exploria Stadium will provide a great host venue for the final seven matches of this competition. I want to thank the team at the stadium for being so supportive in working with Concacaf to plan for what will be a great finale to the 2020 SCCL for the clubs and their fans across the region.”

Three of the four quarterfinal matchups will take place with first-leg scores from February still intact. Atlanta United, CD Olimpia, and Tigres will be considered the “home” team after playing the first leg on the road earlier this year.

Away goals will apply in these matches, should the aggregate score be level and penalty kicks will also be used if both away goals and aggregate scorelines are tied.

Here is a closer look at the quarterfinal schedule, which will be played over Dec. 15-16.:

CD Olimpia vs. Impact Montreal (Olimpia leads 2-1)

Atlanta United vs. Club America (Club America leads 3-0)

Tigres UANL vs. NYCFC (Tigres leads 1-0)

LAFC vs Cruz Azul (Did not play 1st Leg due to COVID-19)

The semifinals will take place on Dec. 19th and the final will take place on Dec. 22nd. Here’s the draw for the later rounds as followed: