Pulisic progressing from hamstring injury, could feature this weekend

Christian Pulisic will not feature in Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday in France, but is progressing on the right path.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has been without Pulisic for majority of the new season due to a nagging hamstring injury. The U.S. Men’s National Team star will not be available for Tuesday’s Matchday 4 clash at Ligue 1 side Rennes, but he could return this weekend if everything goes well in training.

“Christian stays back and doesn’t travel but the good news he has had good progression in the last week,” Lampard said in his press conference Monday. “The reason he is staying back is to get some physical work in to hopefully have him ready for selection for this weekend and onwards.”

Pulisic has been reduced to only five combined appearances due to his injury, missing a pair of Champions League matches and several Premier League fixtures. He did score in a Matchday 2 victory over Russian side Krasnodar after coming on as a second-half substitute, but since has struggled to get back on the field.

The 22-year-old did meet up with his USMNT teammates and coaching staff in Wales earlier this month despite not featuring in friendlies against the Welsh and Panama. Pulisic’s injury has allowed players like Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, and Tammy Abraham all to see time in the Blues attack, helping the club to a current third place spot in the Premier League table.

Chelsea faces Rennes on Tuesday before returning to league action this weekend against London rivals Tottenham.