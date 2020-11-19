Pulisic remains out with hamstring injury for Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has dealt with injuries during the early stages of the new English Premier League and will remain on the sidelines ahead of this weekend’s trip to Newcastle United.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirmed to reporters Thursday that Pulisic will not be available for Saturday’s clash at St. James Park. Pulisic left U.S. Men’s National Team camp due to a continuing hamstring injury suffered earlier this season and a timetable has not been given for his return for the London club.

“Christian Pulisic is not fit for Newcastle but he’s stepped up his training slowly,” Lampard said in a press conference Thursday. “It’s been quite a problematic injury so we’ll stay cautious.”

“We’re still searching. He’s had a problematic injury and he had a history before coming to us of some muscular injuries. Everything about how he prepares is perfect so we need to find the right balance between playing, resting and maintenance during the week to get the best out of him. He’s a young player still, it’s not abnormal and we will find a solution.”

Pulisic excelled in his first Premier League season for the Blues, scoring 10 goals and adding six assists in all competitions. The 21-year-old suffered his hamstring injury in last summer’s FA Cup Final loss to Arsenal, but returned to action earlier this Fall.

He scored in a 4-1 UEFA Champions League victory over Lokomotiv Moscow before reaggravating his injury in training. Pulisic has not returned to Lampard’s squad yet, allowing new players Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech to start in attack.

Chelsea is currently fifth in the EPL table with 15 points from eight matches.