Pulisic, Reyna, Soto and Musah named to USMNT squad for November friendlies

Several new faces will take part in their first U.S. Men’s National Team camp when the team convenes in Europe for a pair of November friendlies, including some dual nationals who Gregg Berhalter will be looking to keep in the USMNT fold.
Valencia teenager Yunus Musah, Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini, Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso and forward Sebastian Soto are among the newcomers called into the November USMNT camp ahead off friendlies against Wales and Panama, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday.
Berhalter has called in a young squad with a total of 10 uncapped players being called in, a group that includes Gio Reyna, Chris Richards, Richard Ledezma and Soto, who had recently expressed interest in accepting a call-up from the Chilean national team.
Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams have been included in the squad despite recent injury issues that have forced them to miss playing time with their respective clubs.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard provided an encouraging Pulisic injury update on Tuesday, stating that the injury he suffered during warmups over the weekend was not as serious as first feared, and he was already back training.
“He had a scan yesterday which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring and he’s already back outside,” Lampard told reporters on Tuesday. “He won’t be fit tomorrow but we’ll see after that.”
The roster announcements coincided with the USMNT’s announcement of a friendly against Panama to be played on Nov. 16 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. The USMNT faces Wales on Nov. 12 in Cardiff.
Here is the full roster for the USMNT November friendlies:
GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)
DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton)
FORWARDS: Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Uly Llanez (Heerenveen), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Sebastian Soto (Telstar), Tim Weah (Lille)
A few choices I wouldn’t make but I’m glad to see Antonee Robinson get his long due call up
Cool to see Cardoso get called up my dads father is part Brasilian so I love being Afro Brasilian American. The squad is stronger than Tennessee moonshine. Lets get a pair of W’s USmnt. I wished CJ Dos Santos would have been called in. Reyna, Pulisic, Adams, and McKennie is a darn strong good midfield core.
I generally like the youth movement approach at forward, and the belated effort to lock down Soto. Pulisic is too obvious and should have been left off, he also needs rest over time. Gioacchini is a dumb stretch choice. People are pitting Weah against AJ but when used right they don’t play the same position, wing vs 9, and Gioacchini is the weird one that really takes AJ’s slot. I would leave off CP and Gioacchini and call 2/3 of AJ Wood Green. AJ is hard done by but I like the experimental feel.
I like the forward looking spirit of the midfield. I wish more of this selection was done that way. I like that about 3 of the picks seem intended to preemptively cap prospects (Otosowie, Cardoso, Musah) who may have other nationality choices. I would have left off McKennie as obvious and brought in Holmes and/or Mendez.
How does Tim Weah make the team, but Aron Johannsson doesn’t? Weah has like 15 minutes total for the whole year almost….Johannsson has been scoring a lot, and the other pick I would rather see is Erik Palmer-Brown either added to the defense, and Tim Ream can be a back up Left Back/Center Back or in place of Ream, who honestly is behind a lot of good young center backs.
Because Ream is a hard nosed player with tons of experience. He will be key in helping next gen be prepared. You can’t have all teenagers.
The defense is mostly veteran so I am at a loss who Ream would even lead or teach. For that matter, for a week camp “teaching” is unlikely. Couple practices game couple practices game. I think “leadership” from iffy players is dubious as well. You think this bunch looks to Ream to lead? Pfft. Pulisic or Steffen are the only veteran players on this roster that the kids would both respect and think they could learn from. Maybe McKennie. We badly overrate the teaching value of mediocre players consuming roster spots. And if they can teach but don’t earn the roster spot there is a thing called coaching where you instruct without taking a kid’s jersey who might actually help us. I mean, Ream got roasted by Canada.
Ream was getting abused by Canada. Let’s not pretend that’s setting us up for success.
Regarding Weah over Johansson, it’s simple, really. Johansson is 30 years old in a week.
Players like Johannson,Green, Morales, Yedlin, etc are givens for what they have to offer. Berhalter needs to look at the unknowns in the group and more importantly get his core guys into camp. Start to work on the teams identity, expectations, and formations.
The core players for this group will be Steffens, Brooks, Adams, Mckennie, Pulisic. With more time and development other players like Dest and Reyna will become absolutes in the future lineups
the idea could be that Weah could use these minutes to help him get match fit for Lille. PT has been hard to come by for him, so a couple appearances here may actually help him when he returns to his club.
I wouldn’t have minded seeing Johannsonn at all. We are in desperate need of a consistent striker and he could fit the bill. He is def not too old to contribute this cycle, and it seems like his injury woes are behind him. He was always a talented player.
AJ is a sniper and one thing this team needs is someone who given a chance will finish it. It’s not we don’t create chances. It’s we waste them. They miss a “Dempsey” type. Even if not AJ I would have spent at least one slot on Wood or Green, a “rehabbed vet who got their crap together” slot. But I like the 2026 feel of the attack. My big beef is with the backs where the team has struggled and almost the whole list is frustrating inertia.
I mean we’re playing in Austria for the Panama game and they don’t call up EPB in Vienna?
This is the best lineup I’ve seen in years! So excited to see this group!!!
With the exception of Richards — a pick I like — the defense is lazily chosen. Bunch of frustrating track record players who are mixed bags. Feels a lot like Arena who gave me the vibe he’d rather bring Cameron or Villafana or Omar back before trying anything new. That’s more defensible when the defense plays well. They’ve frustrated and he’s trying one new guy.
Who would you have left out, and who would you have brought in instead? To me, the only mildly surprising pick on defense is Ream. Maybe he could have called EPB in, to get a look at a young guy. But he did pick Dest, Richards, Cannon and Robinson, four young defenders without many caps. If he had brought in Yedlin, Chandler, Cameron or Alvarado, I could see your point (although personally, I wouldn’t give up on Yedlin, Chandler or Alvarado).
First off he only called 6 backs which is itself where you could call more people at no one’s expense. But in terms of who to drop, primarily Ream Brooks Miazga. Why is every other position youth movement options and then the backs — the worst position on the team — are inertia? If it was just Dest Robinson Cannon, fine. Those are kids and they would be contested by other kids. But the first 3 are older disappointing players being treated like Pulisic or Steffen. And cumulatively it’s a bunch of mixed bags none of whom but Cannon have earned their spot by consistent good play. They deserve competition. So I would have some mix of Lichaj CCV EPB Moore Gloster in. Back is a mess and if they don’t fix it the offense can be good and we’ll still be shipping 2-3 goals a game to good teams.
I am in love this group!!!
Thank you!!! Thank you!!!
I like the keepers. I would have left Steffen off as a sure thing — learn something new and not what you already know, and give the bench options room to compete — but he’s barely playing so maybe it’s worth taking his temperature to make sure he’s sharp. Horvath I’ve said my piece 20x before, but Odenze is a cool forward thinking choice. Big kid at a decent club.
Yup…..the times ther are a changin as far as depth is concerned. We always want our top prospects to head off to Europe ASAP, but we will have many more Aaronson/McKenzie types who develop here and who go over to carve out solid careers. It’s just starting. When MLS started 25 years ago the impatience and ignorance of what it takes to be a soccer culture, and to be able to create “ready for Europe prospects, was hard to express to folks. The cluelessness was sad. It would take, money and time is what I told people. No way around it. No quick fixes. If MLS survived, and it almost didn’t, I said you couldn’t judge the league until at earliest year 20, and more fairly year 25. Patience, especially with the sewer that is social media, was an obscene word. Well, looks pretty good and passed all of my expectations. Ofc course the genius squad will always say it could have done better and faster, which is why they post relentlessly on the net and social media….they r only geniuses in their own fanatsy world. Doers do, and social media whines about those who do,,,while doing nothing themselves. Kudos to the visionaries here. Paxton P’s injuries are so sad. I don’t think people realize how good he is/was/could be, but at least now we aren’t crippled by his loss as we would have been in the past.
Ah, so you’re the guy who knew better than everyone else!
With the pandemic immigration rules and/or bubbling they weren’t bringing anyone from MLS, which will be in season into November. As it is I think Berhalter probably had to leave days ago to clear quarantine before the game. This in no way reflects on MLS.
I agree with the spirit of your comment, if not the arrogance. The US wave of youth soccer started in the 80’s and early 90s. Those youth players of 30-40 years ago, now parents and coaches of the present crop of players, are better equipped than their parents were to improve soccer at all levels in the US. Today’s young players benefit from that.
Wondering how much Pulisic will feature, if at all. Panama can be pretty rough and chippy.
I of course would like to see him play, as I’m sure would everyone else. But even if he doesn’t play, I’d like to see him join the camp. We need to build some camaraderie in this group that will carry them through WCQ (and hopefully the Olympics). Feel the same way about Adams, who picked up a knock a few weeks back and wasn’t in Leipzig’s lineup this weekend.
I don’t get our obsession with re-proving the obvious. The question on this team is who gets slots 5-23 not the obvious picks for a first choice side. Pulisic in particular needs rest or it shows eventually.
Haha, it’s no obsession. It’s simply getting a group of players to develop cohesion. This group has hardly ever played together. Even if only for a half, it would be good to see how the group clicks.
IV, Part of choosing the 5-23 players as you called them is about how they fit with 1-4 right??? I agree Pulisic’s minutes should be managed, but he is THE guy right now for us. We need to see how the puzzle pieces fit together. We need our midfield to get used to the runs he makes. We need our LB to know when/how to overlap with him. If we leave all the “known” quantities at home can we get an actual gauge on how well the other guys truly performed? That’s like doing a science experiment without a constant.
Absolutely spot on. Better than I could have imagined.
I just hope we give them time to gel.
Honestly, I couldn’t careless who gets called in. I’m jsut happy to be able to see a USMNT game.
But is pretty cool the US can call in an all non-US based team that is this deep. There’s actually some very good players that didn’t make the cut like Morales, Green, and Johannsen – off the top of my head
Amen
I don’t know just how good the Austrian Bundesliga is (although Marsch has Red Bull doing well in the CL), but I’d like to see EPB. It’s hard for me to forget his performance in the U-19 WC when he was outstanding, I thought.We certainly don’t need to see Ream any more.
Forgot to mention that I agree with you about Green. I’d also like to see if Haji Wright’s run of form is a fluke or not.