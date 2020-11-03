Pulisic, Reyna, Soto and Musah named to USMNT squad for November friendlies

Several new faces will take part in their first U.S. Men’s National Team camp when the team convenes in Europe for a pair of November friendlies, including some dual nationals who Gregg Berhalter will be looking to keep in the USMNT fold.

Valencia teenager Yunus Musah, Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini, Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso and forward Sebastian Soto are among the newcomers called into the November USMNT camp ahead off friendlies against Wales and Panama, U.S. Soccer announced on Tuesday.

Berhalter has called in a young squad with a total of 10 uncapped players being called in, a group that includes Gio Reyna, Chris Richards, Richard Ledezma and Soto, who had recently expressed interest in accepting a call-up from the Chilean national team.

Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams have been included in the squad despite recent injury issues that have forced them to miss playing time with their respective clubs.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard provided an encouraging Pulisic injury update on Tuesday, stating that the injury he suffered during warmups over the weekend was not as serious as first feared, and he was already back training.

“He had a scan yesterday which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring and he’s already back outside,” Lampard told reporters on Tuesday. “He won’t be fit tomorrow but we’ll see after that.”

The roster announcements coincided with the USMNT’s announcement of a friendly against Panama to be played on Nov. 16 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. The USMNT faces Wales on Nov. 12 in Cardiff.

Here is the full roster for the USMNT November friendlies:

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Richard Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton)

FORWARDS: Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Uly Llanez (Heerenveen), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Sebastian Soto (Telstar), Tim Weah (Lille)