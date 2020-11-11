Pulisic withdraws from USMNT camp, will miss November friendlies

Christian Pulisic’s battle with a recent hamstring injury has kept him out of action for Chelsea for all of November, and now it will keep him out of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s upcoming friendlies against Wales and Panama.

Pulisic has withdrawn from USMNT camp, and is returning to Chelsea after having spent a week in national team camp working to rehab the injury that has put him on the shelf, an injury that will extend his absence from USMNT action to more than a year.

“Pulisic had a great three, four days with the team,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said on Wednesday. “He was able to get treated, and able to be with the guys, connect with the staff again. It was great to see him. Unfortunately, he won’t be taking part in the (November friendlies).

“Christian is a big part of our group,”Berhalter said. “He has been working through an injury, but it really says a lot that he wanted to come into camp, be around the guys and continue to be a leader with this team.”

Pulisic hasn’t played with the USMNT since the team’s Nations League loss to Canada in October of 2019, having missed the November 2019 Nations League matches through injury before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out a large part of the 2020 schedule for the national team.

Pulisic’s next most likely opportunity to play for the United States will be in March of 2021.

The USMNT will face Wales on Thursday in its first match since the February 1 win against Costa Rica.