Report: Johannsson considering Bundesliga, MLS as options in January

Aron Johannsson has been the leading scorer so far amongst American players in 2020 and the striker is reportedly considering a pair of options for the January Transfer Window.

Johannsson who is in his second season with Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby is targeting a move back to the German Bundesliga or MLS, ESPN reported Wednesday. The U.S. Men’s National Team forward has remained injury free with Hammarby since joining in the summer of 2019, but is already set to move elsewhere this winter.

“After the season now with Hammarby, it looks like I will be parting ways with Hammarby to go somewhere else,” Johannsson said in an interview. “I’m not sure exactly now where I will go, but as things stand now I will leave in January.”

“I’ve felt since I left Germany…like kind of a need to go there again to show to myself and to everybody else that I’m good enough to play there.”

Johannsson has scored 12 goals in 22 appearances for Hammarby this season, which is currently good for the fourth-most in the Allsvenskan. The 30-year-old spent four seasons in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen prior to his move to Sweden, but spent more time on the sidelines due to injuries than on the field.

The Alabama native scored five goals in 30 combined appearances for Bremen, but moved to Sweden in hopes of earning consistent playing time. Johannsson has also played in Iceland, Denmark, and the Netherlands during his professional career and has even considered MLS as a target after being linked to the North American League in the past.

“I’ve always said it’s a goal of mine to play in MLS,” Johannsson said. “I’m very interested in MLS, and [playing there] is something I’ve dreamt about for a very long time.”

Johannsson has earned 19 caps for the USMNT in his career, last appearing in 2015. For now he will aim to help Hammarby clinch a top-three finish in the Allsvenskan with only two matches remaining on the league schedule.

The club currently sits in sixth place on 41 points and faces Norrkoping and Orebro to end the season.