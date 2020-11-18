Report: Musah set to sign new Valencia deal

Yunus Musah is coming off an impressive first camp with the U.S. Men’s National Team and is now reportedly set to sign a new contract at club level.

Musah has reportedly in negotiations with La Liga side Valencia on a new contract extension, Golsmedia reported on Wednesday. In addition, Musah’s new deal would see improved salary amounts and an increased buyout clause that will be higher than the $30 million that was currently on his deal.

Musah can officially sign his new deal on November 29th when he turns 18-years-old, but is set to be rewarded after an impressive rise to the first team.

The 17-year-old is coming off his first two appearances for Gregg Berhalter’s side after previously representing England’s Youth National Teams. Musah started in matches against Wales and Panama, impressing alongside other fellow USMNT debutants.

Musah, a former Arsenal academy player, joined Valencia in 2019 and totaled 23 appearances between the club’s U-19 side and B team, scoring one goal. He also made two La Liga appearances last season before starting the 2020-21 campaign with the top flight club.

He’s scored one goal in eight appearances for Valencia’s first team, and also impressed in a 4-1 win over defending champions Real Madrid before the international break.

Valencia returns to domestic action this weekend against Alaves.