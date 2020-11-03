Report: USMNT to call up Valencia teenager Yunus Musah

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s November training camp for friendlies in Europe was already set to be a highly-anticipated affair, but word that a talented dual national teenager is set to take part who is enjoying a breakout season in La Liga has USMNT fans even more excited.

Valencia winger, and New York-born teenager Yunus Musah has accepted a call-up for the USMNT’s November training camp, The Athletic reported on Monday. The roster for the camp is set to be unveiled on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old former Arsenal youth academy product, Musah is eligible for the United States, England and Ghana, having captained England’s Under-18 team before.

A speedy midfielder who could provide some competition on the right wing in the USMNT player pool, Musah would not be cap-tied by taking part in a USMNT camp, or in the Nov. 12 friendly against Wales.

Born in New York to a Ghanaian mother who was in the reportedly on vacation in the United States, Musah spent the first nine years of his life growing up in Italy before moving to London. There he eventually joined Arsenal’s youth academy, and stayed with the club until he was 16, when he left for Valencia hoping he would be able to find first-team minutes much sooner.

That opportunity has come in the new season, as he has benefited from Valencia’s recent roster purge, and failure to make new signings as it deals with financial struggles. Musah has become a regular starter for the La Liga side, and recently scored his first senior team goal, on Sunday in a 1-1 draw with Getafe.

Musah faces stiff competition at the winger positions with the England National Team, which boasts one of the deepest collections of talented young wingers anywhere in the world, a group that includes Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Phil Foden to go with star veteran Raheem Sterling.

The USMNT does have young wingers, including Christian Pulisic, Konrad De La Fuente, Tim Weah and Ulysses Llanez, but adding Musah would only help provide more competition to a winger pool that also includes veterans Jordan Morris and Tyler Boyd.