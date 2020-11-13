Reports: Reyna signs new contract with Borussia Dortmund

Giovanni Reyna has already had a stellar week and the 18-year-old is reportedly committing his future long-term to Borussia Dortmund.

Reyna has signed a new contract with the Bundesliga club until 2024, several reports stated Friday. The deal comes one day after Reyna made his senior debut for the U.S. Men’s National Team in a scoreless draw with Wales on Thursday.

After arriving from New York City FC in 2018, Reyna previously signed a three-year deal with the German giants. However, interest from clubs in the Premier League and La Liga forced Dortmund to lock up the youngster’s services well into the future.

Reyna made his Dortmund debut in February and has started off strong in the new campaign. In his 12 combined appearances this season for the Black and Yellow, Reyna has scored twice and contributed five assists while appearing in four different competitions.

He is one of several top young players in Lucien Favre’s squad, along with Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, and England midfielders Jude Bellingham, and Jadon Sancho.

“It’s really fun,” Reyna said this week in regards to playing with them. “I think it gives us an aspect of almost playing together as kids and to us we can kinda have a laugh about it. We have a good time here [at Dortmund] and I don’t feel any pressure because they are all good players and easy to play with. We’re just going to keep going at the moment and keep trying to win games.”

Reyna could make his second USMNT appearance on Monday in Austria with Gregg Berhalter’s side facing Concacaf rivals Panama before returning to Dortmund for a league date against Hertha Berlin.