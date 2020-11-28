Reyna comes off bench, registers assist in Dortmund defeat

Gio Reyna couldn’t help Borussia Dortmund to three points on Saturday against Cologne, but he did make an impact off the bench as a second-half substitute.

The U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder came off the bench and registered one assist in a 2-1 Bundesliga loss at Signal Iduna Park. It was Reyna’s fifth overall assist in all competitions and his fourth in Bundesliga play this season.

With Cologne holding a two-goal advantage thanks to Ellyes Skhiri’s brace, Reyna came off the bench in the 68th minute in hopes of beginning a comeback. He only needed six minutes to make an impact as he connected with Thorgan Hazard for Dortmund’s only goal of the afternoon.

He won possession before laying a pass off to the Belgian on the left wing, allowing Hazard to cut inside and hit a one-time shot past Timo Horn.

Reyna finished the match with a perfect 100% passing completion rate while also completing one tackle and making two recoveries. The 18-year-old showed another example of his ability in Lucien Favre’s squad whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Dortmund drops to third place with the defeat and returns to UEFA Champions League play this week against Lazio.