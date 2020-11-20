Reyna signs new Borussia Dortmund deal

Giovanni Reyna has been linked with a new contract at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and that deal became official on Friday.

Dortmund announced Friday that Reyna signed a new deal with the club which will run until June 2025. Reyna could not sign the deal until he turned 18-years-old, but officially committed his future to the Black and Yellow.

“BVB is a big club that can compete for titles and is represented in all major competitions. Young players in particular have the chance to develop themselves here, said Reyna. “I have already learned a lot in Dortmund and I want to learn a lot in the future. I’m looking forward to being with BVB in the long term.”

Reyna, who moved to Germany from MLS side New York City FC to Germany in 2019, has become a vital part of Lucien Favre’s squad. The U.S. Men’s National Team player has featured in 29 first team matches for Dortmund, registering four goals and six assists.

He also made his senior debut for the USMNT this month, scoring once in a 6-2 romp over Panama. Reyna also featured in a scoreless draw with Wales, four days prior.

“Gio has developed almost unbelievably in the past few months,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said . “It will definitely be an important part of Borussia Dortmund’s sporting future. Personally, I am very happy that he has decided with full conviction to renew at BVB for the long term.”

Reyna and Dortmund return to Bundesliga action this weekend.