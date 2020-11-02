Robinson helps set up opening goal in Fulham victory

Antonee Robinson has been a consistent performer in the early stages of his time at Fulham and the American can now celebrate his first major contribution to the club.

Robinson started at left back once again for the London club and helped set up the opening goal in a 2-0 Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion on Monday afternoon. It was the left back’s first league win as a member of the club and his latest impressive performance in the Black and White of Fulham.

Both Fulham goals came in the opening 30 minutes with Robinson’s contribution coming on the opening goal. Robinson swung a left-footed cross into the box which Aleksandar Mitrovic headed to Bobby Cordova-Reid. Reid would score past Sam Johnstone for the first of two goals in a four-minute span.

💥 ¡YA LO GANA EL FULHAM! 💥 🤩 Gran, gran remate de cabeza de @bobbyreid93 en un bonito contragolpe 💪🏻 #LigaPremierTD: Fulham 1-0 West Bromwich pic.twitter.com/IL3CbXwnD6 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) November 2, 2020

Mitrovic would set up Ola Aina for Fulham’s second goal of the half, before the right back ripped a shot past Johnstone for a 2-0 Fulham advantage.

Not only did Robinson play a role on the opening goal, but he defended well once against in the Cottagers backline. He won six of his nine duels in the match while also making two clearances and eight recoveries.

The 23-year-old has played in four league matches for Fulham since his move from Wigan Athletic and has also appeared three times in Carabao Cup play.

Fulham jumped out of the relegation zone with its first victory of the league season and will now prepare for a London Derby at West Ham United on Nov. 7th.