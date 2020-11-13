Rossi, Monteiro, Gregus headline MLS players who will miss start of playoffs

The 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs are only 10 days away, but several players who be participating in the tournament could be on the verge of missing due to international duty.
Several playoff teams will see players head out for November international matches which features UEFA Nations League, World Cup Qualifiers, and international friendlies. Among the players called in during this window are LAFC striker and MLS regular season Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi, Philadelphia Union midfielder Jamiro Monteiro, and Minnesota United midfielder Jan Gregus.
While these players all could be back in North America before the start of the playoffs, it is extremely likely they could miss time due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Should their teams advance from the opening round, these players could return to action after a quarantine period of nine days.
Here’s a closer look at all of the current November call-ups for playoff teams:
- Colorado Rapids: — Diego Rubio (Chile). Rubio will miss the first round due to international fixtures.
- FC Dallas: — Phelipe (Brazil U-23) Phelipe will miss the first round.
- LAFC: Brian Rodriguez (Uruguay), Diego Rossi (Uruguay), Jose Cifuentes (Ecuador), Diego Palacios (Ecuador). All four players will miss the first round due to international fixtures.
- Inter Miami CF: Rodolfo Pizarro (Mexico), Alvas Powell (Jamaica). Pizarro will miss both the play-in and first round, should Miami advance that far.
- Minnesota United FC: Robin Lod (Finland), Jan Gregus (Slovakia), Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone), Romain Metanire (Madagascar). All four will miss the opening round due to international fixtures.
- Montreal Impact: Victor Wanyama (Kenya). Wanyama will miss the play-in round, but would be eligible to feature in first round .
- Nashville SC: Randall Leal (Costa Rica). Leal out for play-in round, but eligible for first round if Nashville advances.
- NYCFC: Alexander Callens (Peru). Callens will miss the first round due to international fixtures.
- New York Red Bulls: Cristian Casseres Jr. (Venezuela), Kaku (Paraguay). Both players will miss the first round due to international fixtures.
- Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese (Peru), Sebastian Mendez (Ecuador). Both players will miss the first round due to international fixtures.
- Philadelphia Union: Olivier Mbaizo (Cameroon), Jamiro Monteiro (Cape Verde). Both players will miss the first round due to international fixtures.
- Portland Timbers: Andy Polo (Peru), Felipe Mora (Chile). Both players will miss the first round due to international fixtures.
- San Jose Earthquakes: Marcos Lopez (Peru), Guram Kashia (Georgia), Vako (Georgia). All three are out for the opening round.
- Seattle Sounders: Raul Ruidiaz (Peru), Gustav Svensson (Sweden), Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador). All three out for first round.
