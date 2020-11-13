Rossi, Monteiro, Gregus headline MLS players who will miss start of playoffs

The 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs are only 10 days away, but several players who be participating in the tournament could be on the verge of missing due to international duty.

Several playoff teams will see players head out for November international matches which features UEFA Nations League, World Cup Qualifiers, and international friendlies. Among the players called in during this window are LAFC striker and MLS regular season Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi, Philadelphia Union midfielder Jamiro Monteiro, and Minnesota United midfielder Jan Gregus.

While these players all could be back in North America before the start of the playoffs, it is extremely likely they could miss time due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Should their teams advance from the opening round, these players could return to action after a quarantine period of nine days.

Here’s a closer look at all of the current November call-ups for playoff teams: