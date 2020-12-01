Sargent expected to be available this weekend after minor ankle injury

Josh Sargent missed out on Werder Bremen’s 5-3 loss to Wolfsburg last weekend due to a prematch ankle injury, but isn’t expected to miss much time according to his manager.

Florian Kohfeldt confirmed Monday that Sargent’s injury isn’t long-term and he should be back training this week. However, Sargent’s injury did leave Kohfeldt without the 20-year-old’s services against Wolfsburg, a defeat which saw Bremen’s seven-match unbeaten run come to an end.

“He just went over on his ankle,” Kohfeldt said. “He’ll return to training at some time in the middle of the week. I’m not sure whether he’ll be able to train on Monday, but it won’t rule him out of our next game against Stuttgart.”

Sargent has scored one goal and registered two assists in eight Bundesliga appearances this season, but has also continued developing into an all-around forward for the club. Out of those eight appearances, Sargent has went the distance in six of them, while registering over 80 minutes in the two he did not go all the way.

His absence on Friday saw Japan international Yuya Osako start at the top of Kohfeldt’s 3-4-2-1 formation, with the forward registering one assist in the process. Despite a solid performance from Osako, Kohfeldt was quick to point out the missing traits without Sargent on the field.

“But you could see just what he brings to our game,” Kohfeldt said. “Without wanting to criticise Yuya Osako in the slightest, as he had a very good game, but Josh is obviously able to bring a bit more physicality out on the pitch, while still remaining dangerous up front.”

“That’s why his absence really hurt us and it’s the biggest compliment you can pay him, that you could really notice that he wasn’t there.”

Bremen dropped to 11th in the Bundesliga standings with the defeat and will aim to rebound against 10th place Stuttgart on December 6th before tough matches against both RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. Sargent should be back available for the club this weekend, which should provide a boost to the confidence of the group.