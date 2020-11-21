Sargent registers assist against Bayern Munich

Josh Sargent had a busy first half for Werder Bremen in its Bundesliga trip to Bayern Munich, helping break the deadlock against the defending champions.

Sargent assisted on the opening goal for Florian Kohfeldt’s side, giving Bremen a deserved lead at the Allianz Arena, but the visitors would have to settle for a point in a 1-1 draw. Not only did Sargent play a role in the opening goal, but he came close to scoring himself if not for a great save by Manuel Neuer.

In first-half stoppage time, Sargent got possession on the right wing and set up Maximilian Eggestein for the opening goal. Sargent got the better of veteran midfielder Javi Martinez before crossing into the box, allowing Eggestein to one-time a shot past Neuer and into the bottom corner.

That turn and assist from Josh Sargent 👀 Maxi Eggestein gives Werder Bremen the lead over Bayern! pic.twitter.com/rWUGaJsfX1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 21, 2020

It was Sargent’s second assist of the Bundesliga season, giving Bremen a deserved lead on the road at Bayern. Despite not joining up with the U.S. Men’s National Team this month, Sargent proved his ability from the forward position once again for his club.

Kingsley Coman hit back for Bayern in the second-half, continuing Bayern’s lengthy unbeaten streak against Bremen in league play.